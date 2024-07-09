The party explained that its aircraft succeeded in photographing intelligence bases, headquarters and camps in the Golan, while Israel considered that the scenes were taken two months ago.

Last June, Hezbollah published another video showing a survey of areas in Haifa, northern Israel.

The former Lebanese government coordinator to UNIFIL, Brigadier General Mounir Shehadeh, said, “Hudhud 2 is a continuation of the first episode in Haifa, so that this episode will include surveying the Golan area and showing all the centers, including the modern constructions. There will be Hudhud 3, 4 and 5, as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah announced earlier.”

Shahada told Sky News Arabia that “Israel was unable to discover this security breach in this strategic area, which revealed the reason for its insistence on occupying the Syrian Golan.”

He pointed out that the Golan Heights region “has centers in the Mount Hermon area where Israel spies on the eastern front, which includes Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Tabuk, and the Iranian border. It also contains training centers, and defensive bases have been established there, and the Iron Dome system has been installed there.”

He considered broadcasting this tape to be “a deterrent message to Israel that clarifies the bank of targets that will be targeted in the event of a large-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah.”

He also pointed out that “Israel has been threatening to launch a war on Lebanon for 9 months. If it could carry out a military action, it would have carried it out. Lebanon has means of deterrence and Israel knows the consequences of carrying out a military action against it.”

Shehadeh believes that “the first hours of an Israeli attack on Lebanon are expected to target the infrastructure and commit massacres, but that will only be the beginning of the war, as the resistance will respond by launching no less than a thousand rockets daily for a month, and Hezbollah will launch ballistic missiles, long-range missiles, and dive bombers.”

He expected that the beginning of the war with Israel would be painful for Lebanon, but that it “would result in destruction in Israel that would turn things upside down, especially with regard to the goals presented by Hezbollah in the Hoopoe videos.”

Regarding the displaced, the former UNIFIL official said, “There are thousands of displaced people in southern Lebanon and northern Israel, but a ceasefire without reaching an agreement will result in the return of the Lebanese displaced to their areas, while the northern areas of Israel will remain empty, and the Israeli displaced will not dare to return except with guarantees from the resistance,” stressing that “Hezbollah will never return to the north of the Litani River,” which is what Israel wants.

Regarding American support for Israel, he stressed that “if Washington intervenes, other countries will intervene, led by Iran, in addition to Russian and Chinese support, and it will become a comprehensive war in the entire region.”

He stated that amending Resolution 1701, which stipulates the deployment of UNIFIL forces on the border between Israel and Lebanon, is very difficult due to the severe differences between the major powers within the United Nations.

It is noteworthy that Resolution 1701 was issued by the United Nations Security Council to put an end to the war that broke out between Israel and Lebanon in 2006, and accordingly a ceasefire was declared on August 14 of the same year.