Well, if you’re going to break the traditional motorsport norms, you might as well go all out. Preferably with something that breaks your shins at the same time if you’re not careful. Yes, Ken Block is back and he’s done it again. This is his brand new race car that he calls the ‘Hoonipigasus’, with a color scheme that pays tribute to the Porsche 917/20 ‘Pink Pig’.

The Porsche was built to fulfill Block’s long-cherished wish. He wants to take the overall victory on Pikes Peak with this crazy Hoonipigasus. The American has been coming to Pikes Peak since 2005, although he brought a modest 200 horsepower with him all those years ago. Over the years, the power increased more and more.

The Hoonipigasus is (or was?) a Porsche 912

Hoonigan engaged BBi Autosport to build this Hoonipigasus. Basically it is really a (four-cylinder) Porsche 912 from 1966. Perhaps not the most desirable of the Porsches, but an old Porsche nonetheless, and enthusiasts will find something about that. Block’s team stuffed a twin-turbo 4.0-liter six-cylinder boxer engine into the old beast. The total power is 1,400 hp, there is four-wheel drive and the Hoonipigasus weighs only 1,000 kilos.

Special adaptive dampers

You can’t tackle one of the most dangerous hill climbs in the world with just a little power, so Block installed a two-kilometer diffuser and converted two electricity pylons into a rear spoiler. The ingenious suspension adjusts itself during the hill climb with GPS data from previous races.

“The Pikes Peak Hill Climb is one of the main reasons I am a rally driver. The list of drivers who have raced and won this hill climb includes many of my heroes: Walter Rohrl, Ari Vatanen, Michele Mouton, Sebastien Loeb and Rod Millen – just to name a few,” says Block.

“I’ve always wanted the chance to race Pikes Peak at the highest level and compete for an overall win, and with our team and BBi Autosport making this great Porsche, we have a good chance.” We look forward to seeing the Hoonipigasus in action.