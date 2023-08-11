New York (AFP)

Australian Kyrgios will miss the US Open tennis tournament, the fourth of the four Grand Slam tournaments, which will be announced next month, due to his lack of recovery from injury, according to the organizers.

Kyrgios, 28, played only once this year, after undergoing knee surgery in January, while a wrist injury then forced him to withdraw from Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament, and the ATP tournaments in Washington. Toronto and Cincinnati.

Hooligan Kyrgios, runner-up at Wimbledon in 2022, reached the quarter-finals of the US Open in the same year, where he managed on his way to eliminate Russian Daniel Medvedev, the world number one at the time, before losing to the latter’s compatriot Karen Khachanov, “ranked 27”.

In the same context, the organizers of the “Flushing Meadows” tournament said that the German Jan-Lennard Struff, “ranked 25” in the world, will also not participate in the last “Grand Slam” this year, and the Argentines Facundo Dias Acosta and Diego Schwartzman will replace Kyrgios and Struff in the main draw.