In the streets of Acapulco they call him “the lord of the night”. Antonio Rullán Dichter, a wealthy businessman who has lived in Guerrero for about 50 years, is the owner of the party in that coastal area. Bars, discos, luxury restaurants are part of the portfolio offered to tourism in that corner of the Mexican Pacific. A businessman who is also, since January 2009, Russia’s honorary consul in Acapulco. That is the facet that everyone knows about him. The dark side of him, however, was exposed in the leak of documents from the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena). According to military intelligence reports, the businessman maintains a relationship with Los Rusos, an organized crime organization that operates for the Beltrán Leyva Cartel in the port city.

More than 500 honorary consuls from dozens of countries have been publicly accused in the last 60 years of a crime or have had problems with the law. The Shadow Diplomacy research (Shadow Diplomats), the latest work of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and propublic in which EL PAÍS and Process, seeks to reveal the abuses that these characters have carried out, taking advantage of the opacity of their position. More than 150 journalists from 46 countries have contributed to the creation of the first database on the transgressions of a group little scrutinized in the framework of international diplomacy and that is now revealed to be weighed down by the designation of citizens who have abused their status , flirted with crime or furthered their personal agendas.

In the midst of the leaking of millions of emails from the Sedena, a group of four Russian men in Guerrero drew attention. They were members of a private security company that had come to the Pacific coast in May of this year to train a self-defense group called the Tlacotepec Community Police, led by Salvador Alaniz Trujillo. That alerted the security forces, who decided to follow up on the four Russian instructors in order to identify them. Among the names that were analyzed at the time was Rullán, but for Sedena, the businessman was ruled out “due to his relationship with the criminal group Los Rusos, which is antagonistic to the Sierra Cartel, an ally of Salvador Alaniz.”

It was not the only time that Rullán’s name appeared among Army emails. According to the Sedena papers, Los Rusos held meetings at the businessman’s properties and his closest security circle was made up of ex-policemen who worked for the drug trafficker. In an encrypted message that military camp 27 sent to his supervisors on March 10, 2021, in which they monitored a handful of characters linked to organized crime, the movements of José Manuel Salinas Cortéz are detailed. Alias Bearas he was also known, is a former ministerial police officer from Guerrero who led a gang of ministerial police “used by the criminal group Los Rusos as an armed wing to carry out criminal activities against antagonistic criminal groups.”

The State Attorney General’s Office opened a process for Salinas Cortéz in March 2019 to discharge him from the judicial unit “for being involved in organized crime activities,” said the encrypted communication from the Army. However, the dismissal was not carried out and that same year he began working as the person in charge of Rullán’s security. “During the time he held the aforementioned position, he maintained direct communication with the main leaders of the criminal group Los Rusos, where it is known that he met inside the properties of C. Rullan Dichter,” the document says. . Within the framework of this work, Process and EL PAÍS sent a written questionnaire to the businessman, indicating a response deadline for Friday, November 11. The consul did not answer.

A year later, in 2020, Salinas Cortéz became the head of security for Jesús José Gil Caro Monge, son of José Gil Caro Quintero, nephew of the mythical Narco de Narcos. Founder of the legendary Guadalajara Cartel, later called the Sinaloa Cartel, Rafael Caro Quinteros “assumed control of the Beltrán Leyva organization” in 2017, as this newspaper recounted based on the leak of another Sedena document. The Beltrán Leyva Cartel, hand in hand with Los Rusos, have been fighting for years for control of the port plaza with the Acapulco Independent Cartel, a split of the previous one.

Another email from Sedena shows an analysis of the criminal situation for January 2021. “Both criminal groups maintain a constant fight for control of illegal activities (extortion, drug sales, fee collection and vehicle theft) situation that causes the confrontation between its operational cells and a high crime rate”. The Army makes a count in the same email of the deaths related to the confrontation between these two opposing drug gangs. From December 2018 to January 2021, 1,234 homicides were recorded in Acapulco as a result of this organized crime war.

Three of the bodyguards who work for El Oso, in the security team of the Russian consul, also participated in the homicide in April 2020 of an administrative worker from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), who was shot to death when she was driving. your car. After that episode, Salinas Cortéz was removed from his position. “Derived from the relationship and criminal links of the group of security escorts of C. Rullan Dichter, of which he aliases Bear He was in charge, he was fired,” read a private message from Sedena.

When the Russian Federation signed him to be its honorary consul, Rullán was already a prominent businessman. According to his own story, which he recounted at a tribute held last year by the Acapulco mayor’s office, he began his professional career washing floors in a hotel in the Middle East. After that, he went through a real estate company in Florida (United States) and then returned to Mexico, where he established a network of companies dedicated to tourism and entertainment. Rullán is a partner in six companies in Mexico: three real estate companies, a construction company, a social events company, and another to manage nightclubs. All are based in Acapulco, according to the commercial public registry. Among the businesses he is known for are a fancy restaurant called Tony’s and the Palladium nightclub, a historic meeting place for the leaders of the Beltrán Leyva Cartel.

