Pedro Asensio learned at the beginning of June that Real Murcia wanted to have his services again, this time as director of their youth academy. Javier Recio, the new grana sports director, asked for him as soon as he landed at Enrique Roca. He knew his work at Espanyol and considered him an important addition to the new project. Asensio had to think about it quickly, although he had the best possible scenario ahead of him: on the same day 3, he married the journalist María Pérez, whom he proposed to in July 2022 in the middle of the Moors and Christians parade in Santomera, and only twenty-four hours later both would take a flight to Thailand and Dubai. It was his honeymoon, the setting for cool thinking. About two weeks of quiet time to clarify ideas and decide if it was best, at this point in his career, to return to what had been his home for several years.

And it is that Pedro Asensio (Santomera, 38 years old), landed in Murcia for the first time in 2011. It was as a coach of the quarry and with the mission of directing Benjamin. He was at the grana house until 2017, a period in which he had time to hold different positions, including that of Imperial coach due to Acciari’s departure to the Real Murcia first team after the club dispensed with the services of Aira to a single day for the end of the league.

Later he decided to go to Jumilla of Segunda B, a team that had Chinese capital but with little affection from the people. There he coincided with Fernández Romo, whom he already knew from Murcia, although in the 2018-19 campaign he was left alone, as sports director of a club without a soul and difficult to maintain in the third Spanish category.

As Espanyol coach, a club where he has spent three years and where he could have continued, he has been less exposed, although the call from Real Murcia has once again changed his life. He does not have an easy mission in a red quarry that will have fewer resources than last year, but he is going to try to put it in its rightful place.