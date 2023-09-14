Election political polls today 14 September 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Although Fdi is still the party that enjoys the greatest consensus, trust in the prime minister and the effectiveness of the government is declining: this is what emerges from the latest electoral political polls developed by Swg for the TgLa7.

According to the survey, in fact, Italians’ trust in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is at 39%, an increase compared to the 38 percent recorded in the months of May and July, but well below the 43% obtained a month after her settlement at Palazzo Chigi and the 44 percent recorded in November 2022.

Things are even worse with the index that measures the effectiveness of the government: in fact, in one year, Italians’ approval rating has dropped by as much as 15 percentage points.

In October 2022, i.e. one month after the victory in the political elections, Italians’ approval of the government’s effectiveness recorded 50% of the consensus.

A figure that has steadily decreased until reaching today’s 35 percent which, for the moment, is the lowest point recorded by the center-right executive one year after taking office.

