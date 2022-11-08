At Eicma 2022 Honda presents the new XL750 Transalp: two-cylinder in-line engine with 92 Hp and 75 Nm of torque, 21 “front wheel and the possibility of having it in a weakened version for A2 license holders

Thirty-six years: a long time has passed since the presentation of the first Honda Transalp, which after twenty-six years of honored career, on the market from 1987 to 2013, greeted the public and left the scene. An iconic model, which marked an era of world motorcycling and which contributed substantially to the development, in those years, of adventure bikes as we once knew them. At Eicma 2022, nine years after leaving the XL700V, Honda takes the veil off the new XL750 Transalp. A bike that is positioned halfway between the CB500X and the mighty Crf1100L Africa Twin, also in terms of price. At least so it is assumed, since it has not yet been formalized.

Honda XL750 Transalp 2023: the design – The lines of the Transalp as we knew it until 2013 change and adapt to 2022, with a slim profile and no frills and a simple and clean look without extremes. The raised stance emphasizes the adventurous spirit, while the fairing and windshield offer protection from the wind while being compact in volume. The new Transalp is characterized by an elegant, simple and essential look. Three colors, including the captivating Ross White Tricolour with gold rims that pays homage to the original XL600V, marking the return of an icon. Mat Iridium Gray Metallic and Mat Ballistic Black Metallic alternatives are also available. There is a wide range of accessories, including various solutions for both sporting and touring, including aesthetic details, soft or rigid bags, a high windshield and upper / lower deflectors to tackle a long journey, even as a couple. The luggage rack, on the other hand, is standard.

Honda XL750 Transalp 2023: engine and electronics – The cylinders remain two, but instead of being positioned in a V-shape, they are in line. The power is 92 Hp at 9,500 rpm and the torque of 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm, in fact it adopts the same engine as the new Honda CB750 Hornet, the 755 cc 4T with Euro 5 homologation. with A2 license in the dedicated version limited to 48 HP of maximum power, it has an assisted clutch with slipper and Throttle By Wire throttle control with a delivery character suitable for tourism and comfort, five riding modes, Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and the customizable User, five levels of HSTC traction control, Honda Selectable Torque Control, integrated with wheelie control, three levels of power delivery and three levels of engine brake. The Abs off-road setting allows you to have total control of the rear wheel in User mode only. The quickshifter electronic gearbox is optional. Consumption declared are 23 km / l in the average Wmtc cycle for a range of 390 km with a full tank of 16.9 liters.

Honda XL750 Transalp 2023: frame and chassis – The steel frame with diamond structure and the integrated steel tube seatpost with a total weight of 18.3 kg, 10% less than those of the CB500X, work in synergy with high quality and effective Showa suspension. The inverted Sff-Catm fork with 43mm diameter stanchions and 200mm travel and the 190mm travel Pro-Link rear shock boast adjustable spring preload and promise to absorb any bumps, as well as offering great safety of guide. This is also thanks to the double 310 mm diameter wave disc brake with two-piston calipers at the front and a single 256 mm disc with single-piston caliper at the rear for super-modular and natural braking action. And with the 90 / 90-21 spoked wheels at the front and 150 / 70-18 at the rear mounted on Metzeler Karoo Street or Dunlop Mixtour tires, there is no path that cannot be tackled, from the commute to work in an urban context. up to long distances, passing through Alpine passes and off-road sections. Slim fairings and superstructures create a balance between aerodynamic protection, on-road comfort and off-road capability, with the saddle set 850mm from the ground, 10mm lower than the Aprilia Tuareg 660 and 25mm less than the Yamaha Ténéré 700 version 2023. Synonymous, therefore, with a lower center of gravity for a potentially more traveling vocation, with an upright driving position for a natural posture. A low seat at 820 mm is also available as an option, while the ground clearance is 210 mm. The weight with a full tank of petrol is 208 kg.

Honda XL750 Transalp 2023: technology – The equipment of the Honda XL750 Transalp 2023 includes a 5 ”color Tft dashboard that shows the values ​​related to the speedometer and the tachometer in four different modes, three analog and one bar, according to the rider’s preferences. It features Hsvcs connectivity, Honda Smartphone Voice Control System, compatible with iOS and Android to manage calls, messages, music and navigation. Added to this is a USB-C socket, full LED headlights, direction indicators with automatic deactivation and with emergency braking signal (Ess, Emergency Stop Signal).

Data sheet Honda XL750 Transalp 2023 Motor Parallel twin 755 cc, 8-valve Unicam, with 270 ° crank Displacement 755 cc Bore x stroke 87 x 63.5 mm Maximum power 92 hp (67.5 kW) at 9,500 rpm Maximum torque 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm Tank capacity 16.9 liters CO2 emissions (Wmtc cycle) 103 g / km Consumption (Wmtc cycle) 23 km / l Clutch type Multi-disc in oil bath, assisted with slipper Gearbox type 6-speed manual with optional quickshifter Final transmission Chain Chassis Steel with diamond structure Dimensions Length 2,325 mm, width 838 mm, height 1,450 mm Wheelbase 1,560 mm Saddle height 850 mm Ground clearance 210 mm Weight with a full tank of petrol 208 kg Front suspension Showa Sff-Ca fork, 43mm diameter stanchions, 200mm travel Rear suspension Monoshock absorber with Pro-Link linkage, aluminum swingarm, wheel travel 190 mm Front tire 90/90-R21 M / C 54H Rear tire 150/70-R18 M / C 70H Front brake Double 310 x 4.5 mm wave discs, 2-piston axial calipers Rear brake Wave disc 256 x 6.0 mm, single piston caliper Price not yet communicated