Finally some good news in this vale of tears that is the current video game industry: it is about to Masaya’s Cho Aniki series returns to our screens shooters with a homoerotic aesthetic from the nineties, unfairly little known in our parts. A collection will probably be published although in general there is talk of a new, unspecified project.

An explosion of muscles

Besides, the name of the official Twitter account for the revival of the series leaves little room for interpretation, since it is called Cho Aniki Collection. In any case the announcement text It simply says that “Aniki is coming back” and that “a new project is coming.”

The first Cho Aniki dates back to 1992. It was released on PC Engine, a historic 8-bit console with exceptional quality. Other games were later released for Super Nintendo, PlayStation 1, SEGA Saturn, WonderSwan and PlayStation 2. Unfortunately Cho Aniki were only released in Japan. Each chapter is filled with camp images and half-naked, muscular men. The protagonists are Samson and Adon, but as the chapters went by, the playable characters increased. So far, the series includes the following games:

Cho Aniki / Super Big Brother (PC Engine, 1992)

Ai Cho Aniki / Love Super Big Brother (PC Engine, 1995)

Cho Aniki Bakuretsu Ranto-hen / Super Big Brother: Exploding Brawl (Super Famicom, 1995)

Cho Aniki: Kyuukyoku Muteki Ginga Saikyou Otoko / Super Big Brother – The Ultimate, Most Powerful Man in the Milky Way (PS1 / Saturn, 1995 / 1996)

Cho Aniki: Otoko no Tamafuda / Super Big Brother: Spirit Man Tag (WonderSwan, 2000)

Cho Aniki: Seinaru Protein Densetsu / Super Big Brother: Legend of the Holy Protein (PS2, 2003)

Cho Aniki Zero (PSP, 2009)

There are actually three mobile titles as well: (Ai) Chō Aniki: Gekiretsu Nawatobi-hen, Chō Aniki: Kan’s (Menzu) Bouringu!!, and Cho Aniki Dance.