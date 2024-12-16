Christmas sweets are a fundamental part of these holidays. There are many who are looking forward to the month of December to arrive so they can enjoy typical products such as Polvorones, marzipan or, the sweet that allows more versions, nougat. Year after year, artisans strive to surprise with new flavors, textures and prices, since in recent years it has been possible to see collections of nougat that, although they are very original, purchasing them is not for everyone’s budget.

For this reason, making homemade nougat can be one of the best options to save and surprise your guests. Cheesecake nougat It is one of the best options and its recipe could not be simpler, the only thing you need is a little patience for it to be harden sufficiently in the refrigerator.

Social networks are a repository of tricks and recipes to save both time and money and it is normal for some of these to go viral. Sara Conde, known on social networks as @burpee_vet, is in charge of sharing some tricks and “adorable recipes” so you don’t miss the best of the holidays.

The first thing you need to get to make this nougat is an appropriate mold in the form of a chocolate bar, either a silicone one or a plastic one that can be purchased at any bazaar. Once achieved, in a few simple steps you can create the cheesecake nougat.

Ingredients

150 g white chocolate

50 ml of cream

50 g cream cheese

40 g of sugar

100 g white chocolate

25 g powdered milk

Strawberry jam

2 cookies

Melt the white chocolate (80 gr) and cover the mold well (around the edges as well). Let it harden in the refrigerator while you prepare the filling. Reserve another 70 grams of the white chocolate, this will be the back part of the nougat.

in a bowl mingle cream (50 ml), cream cheese (50 gr), melted white chocolate (100 gr), sugar (40 gr) and milk powder (25 gr). Make sure that the mixture is left without lumps. Retrieve the mold from the refrigerator and pour the dough for the filling distributing it evenly. Now it’s time to add the flavor. put a layer of strawberry jam and place cookie pieces to give it a crunchy touch to nougat.

Finally close it by pouring white chocolate to form the back. Put it in the refrigerator and wait for it to harden. a minimum of two hours.