Among the bad things about the political decision to push us all towards a civil mess, let us rescue an optimistic outlook: our rulers are so useless that they will not be able to achieve even that.

It is true that they would love to drag us into an unprecedented confrontation and that they are doing the impossible to make this happen because they assume that in the conflict they will be able to impose their ideas. But fortunately, and as always happens, it will end coming out like the ortho.

In this way, peace will continue to reign in our battered and beloved country. This would be the positive way to read reality. Let us now turn to the negative.

First of all, we comply with an apology request on behalf of several medical friends who participated in what the “president” called “the relaxation of the health system.” and that, as he himself explained on the national chain, was one of the causes of the increase in infections.

One of the doctor friends who apologizes is a cardiologist who last December wasted time putting 7 stents to an unfortunate man who fell into the hospital with all the pipes plugged. The other is a long-time buddy surgeon who on a hot Saturday in February was bored, he had nothing to do, he painted a new kidney, grabbed a needy one and put it on.

Things that happen in a healthcare system when doctors are they accuse because they charge very well And to top it all, in the middle of the crisis, the Government rewards them with a super bonus of 5 lucas. That is how anyone relaxes and they go in to cure every sick person they come across instead of taking care of what Tío Alberto prescribes.

That said, of all the dramatic comedy that we lived this week, I prefer the scene in which the “president” raises his finger and says “not the rebellion to me, eh? … not the rebellion to me, eh? ” (I write it twice because in the sketch the character put the sandwich twice in a row to give it more strength). Beautiful moment of the national scene. Even if still a great Rolo Bridge, the raised finger gives it a touch of Sandrini that transmits more authority, if there is still any left.

The finger sandwich should not overshadow the other revealing moment that Alberto starred in when he said verbatim: “You can attribute anything to me except the vocation to dialogue and find agreements.” Post, there are the videos. This failure of the “president” is very important because it opens the possibility of adding a new symptom to Covid: it strips your unconscious. Let’s wait to see what it says The Lancet.

Where do we stand in the face of all this? The famous phrase “no one is saved from this alone” is the key to survival. Not because the phrase is true but precisely because of the opposite: we are alone and we are going to have to save ourselves.

As we have been explaining for years, the quilombo of our country is only resolved with agreements. It is becoming more and more evident and each time we are further away. As we already know, Tío Alberto is not authorized to make any agreement and the Commander-in-Chief of the Bolivarian Hospitality inhabits a black and white microworld where they are anxiously awaiting the appearance of the latest Creedence Clearwater Revival long play and where the word “ agreement ”is considered reactionary.

Nor is the Cat interested in the agreements that he must assume that this disaster is fixed by winning the visitor elections, as if this were the Copa Libertadores.

Even less can you expect a conciliatory and accordian attitude from Kicillof when the guy spends the day blaming all the evils on Vidal’s 4 years, ignoring that his bosses and partners ruled the previous 28 years.

It is difficult for us to reach an agreement when Patricia Bullrich, president of the main opposition party, is going to pan out at the door of Olivos. Can anyone imagine Kamala Harris panning last year on the doorstep of the White House?

Given the situation there is no other option but to try to take care of each other. Dear reader, allow me the only advice that I would encourage you to give: if you do not take care of yourself, no one is going to take care of it.

The slogan is simple: the one that can be kept at home must be kept and the one that only morphs if it goes out, must be able to go out. There is not much to discuss. The issue is not whether schools should be open or closed. The problem is that, no matter how much they open or close them, no one believes them anymore. And in the face of such an emergency, all these geniuses do not even speak to each other on a cell phone. This is funny? No, but it is true.

Therefore, in whatever situation you find yourself, the important thing is not to lose focus and always be attentive to the rules of chinstrap, distancing and, as far as possible, the open air.

For example, you go shopping at the supermarket and when you are in front of dairy you discover that the Yogurt that the baby likes is worth a Peugeot. Obviously you get stumped, and that’s when you risk losing focus on caring.

By the way, our sincere congratulations to Cristina and her sidecar companion who together this month achieved 4.8% inflation, the highest record for a month of March since the hyper of 91 (coincidentally both were also in that menemism, always good to remember). In train of adjusting the story, from now on we can say that the Homeland is the other plus 4.8% per month. Congratulations.

Let’s go back to the yogurt. You are in front of the gondola whoring for 4.8% and a militant from La Cámpora appears to you who is controlling prices. On his right arm he has a band-aid because he has just applied the sputnik joint and on his left arm there is a tattoo of Boudou. He wears a T-shirt with the face of José López and an inscription that says “Freedom for political prisoners.”

The guy, when he sees you bitch, approaches you to explain that inflation is due to the concentrated powers, of the hegemonic media, of Nico Wiñazki, etc.. What do you do in this situation? You have to say yes to everyone, but asking them to put on their masks and stay two meters away. That’s what the whole thing is about.

If the guy insists on inflation, you have to ask him to do it on the sidewalk, in the open air. Never lose sight of the fact that at this moment the only important thing is to prevent the idiot from infecting it.

And when the guy starts yelling that “here are the kids for liberation“You jump with him and accompany him waving your palms, but at least four or five meters away because the chinstrap does not stop the viruses that dogmatists spit out when they shout like crazy. It is difficult for him to understand it because he sees that Cristina does not wear a chinstrapIrrefutable proof of how little she understands or how much she cares about her neighbor.

Be a lively reader friend, take care of yourself because the vaccines that they promised with great fanfare are not there.

The “president” does not lecture and continues to sell what he himself does not know if he will be able to fulfill. Now, without anyone asking, he went out to sell a future Cuban vaccine called “Soberana” as if he were selling one more Fiat Regatta. Someone should remind you that the dealership was one thing and the Casa Rosada is quite another.

Nor do we pressure them to explain what happened to the Pfizer contract and the millions of vaccines that were to come. Not worth it. We can imagine.

The only thing we can be sure of is that this horrible week will have been better than the one to come.

Take care friend. As I always say: we are more alone than ever