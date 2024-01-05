“The homeland… families and people”

On a national occasion par excellence, and in keeping with His Highness’s custom on the fourth of January of revealing promising national projects and programs, coinciding with his assumption of the reins of government in the Emirate of Dubai, Fares launched the initiatives, the lover of excellence and first place His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, President The Cabinet and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced yesterday the “Dubai Social Agenda 33” until the year 2033, under the slogan “The Family is the Foundation of the Nation,” with the aim of forming stable families and preparing generations that are confident in their abilities… adhering to their identity and ready for the future.

The agenda carried a great Emirati message from our wise leadership that the family was and will remain the foundation and pillar, and that the homeland is a family and a human being, which was confirmed by His Highness that “the homeland is not numbers and a structure… the homeland is families and a human being… and my message to all officials is that our priority for the coming period is the family, to protect, empower and develop.” And cohesion… We ask God to grant us success in serving the country and the people.”

His Highness said, “Dubai Social Agenda 33… is our plan for Dubai society for the next ten years… its slogan is ‘the family is the foundation of the nation’… and its budget is 208 billion dirhams over the next ten years… and its goal is for our citizen families in Dubai… housing… and a standard of living… Identity, values, social cohesion, health care, and the development of future skills for our coming generations.” “Our goal is to double the number of citizen families within a decade… and provide residential neighborhoods with the best living conditions for them in the world… and provide community protection for our generations from abnormal ideas and practices that could threaten family stability and cohesion.”

At the last line, there are several red lines that are prohibited from approaching, or attempting to undermine their foundations and rules. This aspect acquires special and exceptional importance from our wise leadership, which has given the family special care since the beginning of its founding, as it is the nucleus of a good society and the basis for building a lofty nation with the thoughts and hands of its children. The result of this was the continued cohesion of the societal fabric of the Emirati family, and the strength of the national cohesion, despite all the strong winds that blew upon society with the tremendous changes it witnessed, and despite this, it remained loyal and adhered to its authentic Emirati values.

We all remember the sublime call of the leader of the blessed march, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, when he called on us to always be with our families, especially on occasions and holidays. His Highness said: “Celebrating holidays and occasions with the family is a great value that pulsates within its folds.” All meanings of life. “Our work and responsibilities do not distract us from our families and children, as they are the source of joy and happiness.” “Be with your families, for it is a precious gift from God Almighty to us.” This is the vision of our wise leadership for the family, and the UAE, may God protect it, will remain the “big united house” that unites us around our authentic Emirati values.