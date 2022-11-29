There are words that cannot be measured, weighed, sold, or bought, such as sacrifice, redemption, defending good, and preventing evil. Thus, civilized countries and peoples, and even high-ranking individuals distinguished by nobility and honor, are destined to pay the tax of doing good, helping others, and extending a helping hand to them in times of need and need. And if they presented this matter from the blood of their children, and from the capabilities of their generations, and even the disruption of their national development programs, because they believe in what they do, and sanctify what they do, and they do not stop, and they are not deterred by the offense of others, their madness and ignorance, nor their wailing and screaming, because the lack of good, and the cessation of Giving, benevolence, and humanitarian work, as a response to ungratefulness, aggression, or offensive behavior on the part of some individuals or groups, should not be done, and human values ​​and ideals should be punished, instead of defending them until the last breath, just as the behavior of extremists, haters, and blind people should not be taken. The eyes and hearts as a collective punishment, otherwise the perpetrators rejoice, and the executioner, murderer and oppressor benefit from the death of the innocent, so it is necessary to unite in order to uphold the truth, and do what is right and good, otherwise it is considered a defect in the spirit of the same values ​​and ideals that we must defend against the faces of evil, and against their fallacies. And to prevent their devotion to satanic work.

The Emirates, while performing its duty with honour, honesty and brotherhood, has lost its presence in many regions of friendly and brotherly countries, and even those with which we have no bond other than that human relationship preserved by religions, recommended by the prophets, and it is praised in heaven and earth, and it will be lost as a result of its pursuit of human interest, and with generosity. Without a favor, many of the pleasures of her grandchildren, who are not equal to the money we paid to prevent injustice from others, nor various services. With a martyr.

What is being said today is nothing but hymns to the martyrs on their day, hymns to the homeland, the letters sung by the lovers, and the bloodshed that the lovers offered, in honor, patience, anticipation and pride for the importance of the homeland, and hymns of triumph in the glory of the martyrs.

If we ask the children, while they salute the morning flag in their school lines, why are the flags so bright today? Let us say to them only that it is a flutter of clouds and hail, and peace be upon our martyrs, raised, but it is a prostration of respect, and let us tell them explaining, simplifying the idea, close to their innocent minds, and their pure hearts, far from blood, and the sanctity of its course, and its anchor, that in the homeland today is a wedding, and the Emirates are asphalt Her martyrs on this day.

And if they ask us: about the martyrs, then let us describe to them, and follow the narration of the grandmothers in the evening’s tales, far from the nobility of the situation, and the honor of the path. Those.. are like the birds of paradise, God chooses them to be near Him, because He loves them for their sincerity, they are carried by angels on wings of light, where there is glad tidings, and where joy is.

– And if they ask us, why is the UAE today different? Let us say to them: She is a joy for her children, she remembers them with a tear of sadness brought by a wind blowing, dragging away a sadness that came from afar, and will go far tomorrow, and that one of the two good deeds is for the marabouts, and the defender of the truth, and there is a smile that the homeland hides.

– And if they ask us about sorrows, and is there anyone who is angry with them? Let us say to them: Our anger at them does not exceed our words, and all our words are clothed with their love, because it is the glad tidings, and they are the glad tidings. However, children should not know the meaning of sorrows, because their tears are soft, cold, and falling, and that sorrows were created by adults for adults, because their tears are few, and their hearts are for them. mountain caverns.

Greetings to the martyrs of truth, goodness, dignity, and the help of brothers, and for the sake of the nobility of the cause. Glory be to the martyrs on their day, and to us in what loss and what they are patient.