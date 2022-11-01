The home runs begin: schedules of the matches of the first date

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Santa Fe vs. millionaires
Nestor Gomez – TIME
Santa Fe vs. millionaires
With the crossings ready, there is already a date and time. Colombian soccer is on fire.
October 31, 2022, 10:02 PM
The first date of the Colombian soccer home runs will take place this weekend (Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 November).
La Dimayor announced the schedule of the first games of Group AY B.
The first date of the home runs
November 5th
Golden Eagles vs. America of Cali
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Stadium: Alberto Grisales
Television: Win+
Independent Medellin vs. sporty grass
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Television: Win+
November 6th
Millionaires FC vs. Independent Santa Fe
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Stadium: El Campin
Television: Win+
Deportivo Pereira vs. Junior F.C.
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas
Television: Win+
