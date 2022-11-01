Tuesday, November 1, 2022
The home runs begin: schedules of the matches of the first date

November 1, 2022
Santa Fe vs. millionaires

Santa Fe vs. millionaires

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – TIME

Santa Fe vs. millionaires

With the crossings ready, there is already a date and time. Colombian soccer is on fire.

The first date of the Colombian soccer home runs will take place this weekend (Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 November).

La Dimayor announced the schedule of the first games of Group AY B.

The first date of the home runs

November 5th
Golden Eagles vs. America of Cali
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Stadium: Alberto Grisales
Television: Win+

Independent Medellin vs. sporty grass
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Television: Win+

November 6th
Millionaires FC vs. Independent Santa Fe
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Stadium: El Campin
Television: Win+

Deportivo Pereira vs. Junior F.C.
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas
Television: Win+

