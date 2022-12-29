A mane with waves is one of the most demanded hairstyles when looking to give a different touch to the hair. It is an option that never fails in celebrations and events. When there’s a wedding on the horizon, beauty salons fill up with clients looking for those pretty ringlets they’ve seen in the fashion magazine. A result that can be easily achieved from home with tongs. However, this product is not available to everyone and the iron is used, but to use this device you have to have more skill. If this is not your case, there is an easier solution that an influencer has discovered for us.

The surprising home method that Olivia Thompson revealed left many users speechless. And it is not for less because with a bottle and a dryer he gets some loose and natural waves. A hairstyle that will save you if you have an important appointment and you don’t have much time. Take note because this trick has already been pointed out by thousands of users. The beauty, cosmetics and personal care expert shared a video showing how waves were made without irons or tongs.

Steps to follow



– Take a one liter plastic bottle, without water of course, and cut the part where you drink from it.

– Make a hole in the middle taking the nozzle of your dryer as a reference. Keep in mind that that is where you are going to put the device.

– Divide the hair in two and insert one part into the bottle.

– Put the dryer through the hole and hold it for a few seconds. Repeat the same procedure with the other strand. In this way, a whirlpool will be formed that with the heat will create waves.

This home method was not invented by Olivia Thompson. Along with the video tutorial posted on Instagram, she explained that she discovered it on the artist Asilcan Simsek’s account and that’s why she couldn’t resist trying it. Both she and her followers have been surprised with the result.