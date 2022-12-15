In recent years, Smart Home technologies have begun to be increasingly present in homes, bringing with them some important changes in the habits of the final consumer. With the advent of the Internet of Things domestic spaces are undergoing a real revolution, since today the user has the possibility to control and manage your appliances even remotelyexperiencing a freedom never seen before and thus saving precious time as well as optimizing energy consumption.

Siemens Home AppliancesEuropean leader for built-in appliances in high-end kitchens, for some time now anticipated these new trendsopening the doors of an increasingly efficient and safe home to its customers: the brand’s products, which have always stood out for their linear and clean design, are equipped with highly advanced technological functionswhich make them not only extremely elegant but also highly performing devices.

Home automation in Siemens appliances

Siemens home appliances with Home Connect can in fact be connected to each other and are that can be integrated into the home automation system: by connecting the devices to WiFi and scanning the specific QR code for immediate connection with the Home Connect appit is immediately possible to interface with all the appliances in the house at any time and in any place.

For example, the user can monitor the oven connected directly from your smartphone, adjusting times and temperatures and receiving a notification when the dish is ready. THE hobs smart can be aligned to extractor hoods when they are in operation, to control the suction power and prevent the creation of fumes or odors while cooking food. Selecting the different washing programs is also possible display the required energy and water consumption.

The use of smart home appliances therefore brings many advantages and Siemens redefines the life of its customers every day thanks to the application Home Connect, which allows instant access to all the essential information of your appliances at any time. The app allows one intuitive management and in complete safety, which also allows you to access the services of partners part of the ecosystem, such as voice assistants or smartwatches. Or start the appliances on the basis of the energy accumulated thanks to the photovoltaic systems of the Home Connect partners.

Relying on Home Connect therefore means opening up to a world of infinite possibilities: for example, using the app you can check which ingredients are present in your refrigerator and decide each time at what temperature to keep them. Dishwashing is also considerably simplified with notifications letting the user know when the washing program has finished, or if it is necessary to refill the salt and rinse aid in the dishwasher or when the pills are about to run out. Finally, thanks to the app there is a program that allows the washing machine to communicate with the dryer to obtain only the best drying results: the washing machine switch todryer information about the laundry it is washing, so that the dryer automatically sets the correct drying programme.

Home Connect also offers a service of remote diagnostics for all Siemens household appliances that have it. An expert can access the device directly online, identify the cause of the problem and give precise advice on how to proceed. Or, he can forward all the necessary data to the local technical assistance center for home intervention.