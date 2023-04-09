The makos said goodbye to Holy Week with the Vera Cruz procession, their most austere procession. Although in reality there were two processions, which merged into one on Duque street. The main procession left the church of Santa María de Gracia at seven in the evening. And from the old House of Mercy, current Rectorate of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT), the Student Association did it, with 140 women carrying the Holy Women. The Three Marys, as this group of sculptures in which Mary Magdalene, Mary Salomé and Mary of Cleophas are popularly known, are the only mako throne carried on the shoulders of women. For the group, this year’s procession was special, since it celebrated its 50th anniversary parading the Holy Women on Holy Saturday and the Christ of Medinaceli in the early morning of the Encounter.

It was ten minutes after seven in the evening when the feminine throne lined up San Diego street. Noelia Escudero was one of the women who supported him with her shoulder in a procession that “you can’t explain everything you feel down there.” Next to her was also the porter María Conesa: «Going out with the Holy Women is super exciting. This is pure passion and devotion », she commented with a sparkle in her eyes shortly before the bell tolled to mark the start of the parade. This was also the case under the throne Marta de Lara, who firmly claimed that “there should be more women carrying thrones in Holy Week in Cartagena, to live this feeling that all of us who go out have, even on mixed thrones.”

The UPCT seeks processionists



The Polytechnic was represented by the Vice Chancellor for Students, Sergio Amat. Shortly before participating in the parade, he announced that the UPCT is going to launch initiatives to encourage more young students, both women and men, to participate in Holy Week in Cartagena accompanying the Medinaceli and the Holy Women. With this last throne on Calle Duque, the procession headed for Calle Caridad to pass through the door of the Basilica de la Patrona, which is still closed for works. After that, he continued through routes such as Parque, Santa Florentina, Duque, Mayor and Cañón. The large audience that packed the streets and terraces of bars could see how in the most modern procession of the Marraja Brotherhood the electricity of the hatchets disappeared to make way for the sobriety of the wax.

Following the Holy Chalice, the popular horn car that opens all the processions of the Brotherhood of Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno, you could see the Holy Shroud on a shrine, to which the Holy Women were already incorporated. As well as a yellow sea of ​​chrysanthemums covering the throne of Holy Love, which represents Mary and Mary Magdalene disconsolate after the loss of Jesus; and Saint John maintaining his integrity, because he believes in the words of his friend: «on the third day I will rise from the dead». And, it is that this procession of the Vera Cruz was a catechesis of faith that makes sense as long as hope for the Resurrection of Jesus remains alive after his death on the cross.

Proof of that faith was the popular Salve that the people of Cartagena sang after half past ten at night to the Virgen de la Soledad de los Pobres, shortly before her entry into the church of Santa María de Gracia. It was the last Salve marraja and also the last picket of the Grenadiers in this Holy Week, who marched in mourning procession with the weapon to the funeral and with their heads uncovered. A duel that keeps alive the hope that Easter Sunday will arrive.