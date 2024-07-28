To know

“Because in the origin of the Universe There is nothing random, there is no chance, but a degree of order infinitely superior to anything we can imagine.” This phrase by the philosopher José Ramón Ayllón is easy to verify: just look at the macrocosm. There is such an order that can you tell? What day and what time will a eclipse on earth within one hundred thousand years.

He Pope Francisco A cycle of reflections on the organizing action of the Holy Spirit to guide towards Jesus to his wife, the Church. Starting with the Old Testamentin the first verses of the Bible They reveal to us: «In the beginning he created God heaven and earth. The earth was formless and desolate, darkness covered the abyss, and the Spirit of God hovered over the waters” (Gen 1:1-2). The Spirit of God makes the world pass from confusion to order and beauty, from chaos to cosmos. Greek word kosmos means something ordered, beautiful, harmonious.

To think

He Holy Spirit, Love of Godputs the harmony in it world. The woman is called to bring harmony to the home. Pope Francisco He said that he asked a couple celebrating 60 years of marriage which of them had been more patient: “They looked into each other’s eyes – I will never forget that look – and they both said to me at the same time: ‘We are in love’. After 60 years, that is what a woman brings: the ability to fall in love. The harmony of the world.”

It is sometimes mistakenly thought that the purpose of the women It is the functionality, but Its purpose is harmony in the worldand achieves it with his love. Purpose that extends to all: with love bring harmony and order.

To live

The promises of the Old Testament are fulfilled in ChristThe Holy Spirit transformed the initial chaos into cosmos, order and harmony, and He also does this in our deserted and dark hearts, if we allow Him. As the Bible says: “I will put a new Spirit within you.” The Church invites us to invoke Him: “Come, O Spirit of Creator! Fill with heavenly grace the hearts that you have created.”

