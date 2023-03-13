The President of the Holy Qur’an Complex in Sharjah, Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al-Tunaiji, approved the regulations for managing reciters in the complex, in support of the development of scientific competencies concerned with teaching the Qur’an, the science of readings and related sciences, and achieving excellence and global leadership in preparing graduates with frequent readings and chains of transmission.

The adoption of the regulation, which will be available to all institutions interested in the Holy Qur’an and the science of recitations inside and outside the country, comes as part of the complex’s endeavor to establish clear and effective standards in the management and development of reciters, and to provide an appropriate learning environment in accordance with the best practices in force in the UAE.

The head of the Holy Qur’an Complex in Sharjah, Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al-Tunaiji, confirmed that the regulation aims to prepare solid scientific curricula for frequent recitations, narration and know-how, in order to graduate qualified scholars in the sciences of the Qur’an and recitations, in addition to cooperation with the competent authorities locally and globally to develop work, qualify competencies, and continue the process of progress and development in order to achieve the vision. His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and what the complex represents in terms of knowledge value, being an educational institution specialized in the sciences of the Qur’an and the science of readings, as one of the most important goals of the complex is to qualify specialized scholars and consolidate its position among Qur’anic institutions in particular, and to highlight the scientific and cultural role of Sharjah in general.

The Secretary-General of the Holy Qur’an Complex in Sharjah, Dr. Sherzad Abdul Rahman Taher, said: This regulation comes as a culmination of the complex’s efforts for several years, aimed at organizing and managing reciters with the best practices in force in the UAE, and innovation towards the best in qualifying graduates, raising their efficiency, and enhancing their scientific and practical capabilities, stressing that the regulatory regulation The management of the reciters is available to all institutions interested in the Holy Qur’an and the science of recitations to benefit from it, whether inside or outside the country.

He added: The Academy seeks to develop strategies for teaching the Qur’an and its sciences, and to achieve its message, using the finest various means that enable it to deliver its message to all peoples of the world and translate the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which enabled it to keep pace with all developments and achievements and draw Effective policies, preparing educational programs for students of reciters, and strengthening cooperation with all institutions interested in the sciences of the Qur’an inside and outside the UAE, indicating that the regulations include all controls and details related to reciters, their management, and students’ admission.