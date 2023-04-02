The blessed month of Ramadan is a month of mercy, affection, social solidarity, kinship ties, honoring guests, kindness to neighbours, feeding food and spreading peace.

In the blessed month of Ramadan, the United Arab Emirates shines as a beacon of tolerance, social solidarity, and charitable and humanitarian work.

In the blessed month of Ramadan, the councils are proud of this community cohesion behind the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Union and Rulers of the Emirates. Society, in its space we all meet, in the majlis of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, rich lectures by specialized experts from all over the world, who shed light on science, study, thought and knowledge on a number of issues of concern to humanity, and foresee a better future for humanity, and in this blessed majlis we followed Rich lectures on artificial intelligence and advanced technology, space sciences, sustainability, water and energy issues, education, health, social sciences, culture, and other topics that make these schools beacons of thought that shine in the blessed month of Ramadan.

In the councils filled during the holy month, there are beautiful messages that we all feel, embodying the system of authentic values ​​of the United Arab Emirates. The souls of young people, so that they learn from a young age the social and intellectual value of councils.

In the blessed month of Ramadan, the doors of goodness are open and open from earth to heaven, in charitable and humanitarian campaigns launched from across the country carrying a caring Emirati hand to the world, and there is not enough space to mention all these campaigns and doors of goodness, although we mention with all appreciation and gratitude that campaign launched by His Highness His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, launched the “Campaign to Stop One Billion Meals”, which aims to secure food and decent living for one billion people around the world.

As well as those pioneering efforts undertaken by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and other government and private agencies and institutions, all of which flow into a river of humanitarian and charitable giving, springing in the Emirates to quench hearts broken by poverty, hunger, destitution and need in various parts of the world, and the Emirates have always left to help them, Alleviating its pain and healing its wound, the UAE, with its prestigious position, has become a caring hand for all humanity, without discrimination of gender, color, creed or nationality. Man is the goal, and providing him with a decent life is the message and the goal.

Secretary General of the Khalifa Educational Award