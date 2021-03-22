Many citizens of this country live in perpetual anger, just as if they were boiling over. They feel aggrieved all day, when they look at the networks or listen to the news, when reading the newspapers or, simply, when talking about the news. And they grunt and get bitter about everything that happens and they go through their respective days like coffee pots, spewing steam. I dare to say, in fact, that it is a vast majority of Mexicans who find themselves in this situation. And that his is about multiple anger, which does not have a unambiguous explanation, but which, in all cases, seems to be growing. In other words, it has not been remedied nor does it have any signs of fading, but, on the contrary, it threatens to explode in one way or another.

