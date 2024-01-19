The Holocaust, seen through the Nazi executioners

Someone executed the millions of human beings who were murdered in Nazi Germany. Others witnessed the Holocaust and decided to erase it from their memory or pretend it had never happened. For the massacre perpetrated in the extermination camps, the Nazi industrialization of death, an infrastructure and a human bureaucracy were necessary, the middle managers of the trivialization of evil, human beings who returned to their homes, with family, with friends. As they were? How could they commit those crimes? The audiovisual has usually focused on the victims, a matter of extreme sensitivity, or on their interaction with the executioners, but only recently has it delved into the daily life of the murderers. Today it opens in Spain The area of ​​interest, by Jonathan Glazer, which shows the horror of Auschwitz through the family of its commander, whose mansion adjoined the camp wall: they could not see, but they heard and smelled. Glazer, who won the Grand Jury Prize at Cannes with the film, freely covers the novel of the same name by Martin Amis. And on Disney+ it is the miniseries The interpreter of silence, adaptation of the novel The German house by Annette Hess, about the trial, between December 1963 and August 1965, in Frankfurt, of around twenty commanders of that same extermination camp. Good time to ask: are these portraits legal? And morals? How does a creator approach these characters?

More information

Beyond the Nazi extermination told in documentaries, with the master Claude Lanzmann and his Shoah, Sobibór, October 14, 1943, 16 hours and The last of the unjust as guides; beyond the experiences of the victims that the cinema has told in The Moneylender, Life is Beautiful, Illusions of a Liar, The 25th Hour, The Gray Zone, Bent, Son of Saul, The Day The Clown Cried (the movie that Jerry Lewis hid in a drawer) or Sophie's Choice beyond the gruesome relations between Nazis and camp prisoners as in Kapò, Schindler's List, Holocaust, The Survivor of Auschwitz, The Passengers, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, even The night porter; beyond the search (and location) of hidden Nazis after the end of the war shown in The Odessa File, The Stranger, Summer of Corruption, the Spanish The Substitute, The Children of Brazil, The Angel of Death and The German doctor (in these three, the center of the plot is Josef Mengele, the doctor who has been portrayed on screen on numerous occasions), beyond the recreations of the Wannsee conference, where the Jewish extermination was forged, in The final solution and The conference; Nazi daily life has rarely been intuited on screen: what appeared in Collapse appears exponentially detailed in The area of ​​interest.

The actors Sandra Hüller and Christian Friedel, and the director Jonathan Glazer, at the presentation of the film at the last Cannes festival. Pascal Le Segretain / POOL (EFE)

Says Jonathan Glazer its director, a music video genius with a meager filmography – only four features – who had been filming the subject for a long time: “I'm Jewish, I grew up in a practicing family.” The filmmaker says in a talk with EL PAÍS in September, during the San Sebastián festival, that he was impressed as a child when he saw images of the vandalism of the night of broken glass: “People physically like my father, my uncles, myself, appear collecting the shattered windows from the shop windows. As a child I didn't understand what was happening, but it gave me a disturbing feeling. And the same thing happened with pedestrians who simply watched without acting or helping. Why this passivity? Thus he looked for “the corner of history from which to face these events, an approach that had not emerged before on screen.” In 2014 he read a review of the novel of the same name by Martin Amis, and before even reading it he asked to buy the rights. “He had the courage to say something like that. And although the character of the commander created by Amis is fictional, I investigated real people, and that took me a long journey.” That is why in the film the protagonists do have their authentic names: Auschwitz commander Rudolf Höss and his wife, Hedwig.

Pep Munné, as Hitler's architect, Albert Speer.

A complex investigation, which other artists have also experienced, such as the Spanish playwright Juan Mayorga, winner of the Princess of Asturias Award for Literature, and who has reflected on Nazism in plays such as The cartographer