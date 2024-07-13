My parenting program has focused on two things: getting the girls to love wildlife and hate Nazis. I may have failed them on many other issues, but I’m good at both. My daughters can recognize an adult woodpecker from a juvenile, a salamander larva from a newt, and a fox dropping from an owl pellet. One has seen a leopard in Sri Lanka, the other a platypus in Australia. Neither of them finds it strange when we stop the car to identify a squashed snake on the road (their mother still does). As for Nazis, the eldest, Rita, has one of her favorite books. Explain to Hitler, by Ron Rosenbaum (RBA, 2012) and Berta Auschwitz explained to my daughter, by Anette Wieviorka (Pocket, 2001), and together, the whole family, we have been to that emblematic camp of horror, Auschwitz, on a visit. No one will forget it.

Along the same lines, I took advantage of a trip to Berlin with my little girl and her partner to continue my educational journey into the history of the Third Reich with visits to the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe (Peter Eisenman’s “Field of Steles”), next to the Brandenburg Gate; the nearby car park under which the Führer Bunker of the Chancellery where Hitler committed suicide is hidden; and above all the Jewish Museum and, finally (after several failed attempts throughout my life in which I always found it closed), the villa by Lake Wannsee (Am Grossen Wannsee, 56-58) where the Holocaust was administratively stitched together.

The Jewish Museum is one of the most impressive places in the world. The combination of Libeskind’s new zig-zag building, which is like a gigantic metal scar (a broken Star of David? a lightning bolt?), with the permanent exhibition it contains is astonishing, an itinerary through 1,700 years of Jewish history and culture in Germany. The tour is full of emotion and marked by overwhelming symbolic spaces. To enter, you go down underground through an entrance in the old museum building that takes you to a kind of avenue that leads to The Axes (exile, Holocaust and continuity), three paths, similar to the ramps of an Egyptian tomb, which intersect and in which different exhibition material of high symbolic value and the spatial configuration itself, of a disconcerting geometry, make you enter a perception of Jewishness that combines the objective and the subjective, reason and feeling. The most extraordinary and moving point in this area – and in the entire museum – is the Holocaust Tower, an empty space in the shape of a tall metal box. It is difficult to discern what it is meant to evoke – a limbo? a sanctum sanctorum? a gas chamber? – There are few places where one feels such a sense of unease and sadness, but also of a rare spiritual plenitude, as here.

The Jewish Museum Berlin, with its two buildings, the old one and the new one, the work of Libeskind.

Back on the main axis, a long staircase leads to the levels of the museum exhibition itself, which alternates between thematic areas – Torah, Kabbalah, prayer, art (with some very interesting paintings), music (including a Wagner capon) – and chronological areas – medieval times, “when the Jews became Germans”, modern times, catastrophe, after 1945. The shadow of exclusion, pogrom and genocide hangs over the entire itinerary: it is certainly not a happy journey, as is not the history of German Jews. One particularly sad section (within the sadness that is everything: how could the Germans pounce on their Jewish compatriots like that?) is the one that displays the photos of the many Jews who fought for Germany in World War I (and before) and some of the medals they won, including Iron Crosses. Which were of no use to them later. The only place you can crack a smile is in front of a kosher candy dispenser that looks like something out of a Woody Allen movie.

Still from the film about the Wannsee meeting ‘Conspiracy’, with Kenneth Branagh as Heydrich.

After the experience of immersing yourself in the life and history of German Jews, it is quite a shock – and very illuminating – to step through the mirror and visit the villa in Wannsee, where the famous meeting was held on 20 January 1942 to discuss the practicalities of organising the Holocaust, and which today, since 1992, has been a memorial site, educational centre and splendid museum (which explains in passing the difficulty of making it a museum: some advocated demolishing the building). It is one of those places that everyone should visit at least once to complete their anti-fascist vaccination card. At the time of the meeting, the extermination of the Jews was already underway, but the elegant conference held in the mansion by the romantic lake Wannsee, converted into an SS camp, served to systematise the murder and regulate it in that bureaucratic way that the Nazis so liked. The convener of the meeting, Reinhard Heydrich, Himmler’s right-hand man and a man who would have been much better not to have met, at least before he was ambushed by Czech paratroopers, had as his mission to unify criteria and actions, to make all those involved in the Final Solution of the Jewish question (that euphemism) come together at once — “this is chaos, gentlemen, let’s kill, but in an orderly manner, we’re Germans!” he would tell them — and share information and responsibilities. Establishing clearly who was Jewish and who was not was essential to kill them, so they wouldn’t exterminate whoever wasn’t involved and then what happens, happens: there are complaints.

Photo of members of Einsatzgruppe D shooting Jews, in the museum of the town of Wannsee.

We arrived at the door of the lakeside villa after a short taxi ride (there is also a bus service) from Wannsee station, which is reached by train in about 25 minutes from central Berlin (how nice German trains are when they don’t take you in cattle cars to the East). I was a bit skeptical because this was my third time at the villa and I hadn’t been able to get in the previous times (it was closed for renovations on both occasions). But third time was the charm and we set off with natural excitement along the garden path that leads from the entrance gate to the house, which is stately and very pretty, with an air of tranquillity. The Bridgertonsbut it has more creepiness than the Overlook Hotel in The glow. It is impossible not to think of the large black official cars of the 15 participants and their escorts treading the gravel and disembarking their no less black occupants, all high-ranking Nazis and nine of them (Heydrich, Eichmann, Hofmann, Gestapo Müller, Schöngarth, Lange, Neumann, Stuckart and Klopfer), members of the SS and the first six of the best of the skull club; two arrived with their hands literally dripping blood: Schöngarth led a death squad (Einsatzgruppe) that was dedicated to shooting thousands of Jews in eastern Galicia and Lange another in the Baltic countries and the day before the meeting had ordered a mass execution near Riga. Do not think that the others, the non-SS, were better: Gauleiter Meyer was an apostle of gas, Undersecretary of State Martin Luther, despite his name, had supported the murder of thousands of Jews in Serbia the previous autumn, and what to say about the infamous Freisler, a true hanging judge, fundamental in anti-Semitic legislation and who would later condemn in a brown justice plan express to those involved in Operation Valkyrie. For a review of those 15 merciless men, don’t miss the essential The participants, the men of the Wannsee Conferenceedited by Hans-Christian Jasch and Christoph Kreutzmüller, with profiles of each individual by leading specialists (Berghahn, 2017) and which can be purchased in the bookstore of the villa-museum along with the magnificent catalogue of the permanent exhibition, which is also very worthwhile.

Door to the outer gallery of the Wannsee villa.

The day of our visit was clear and clean, and the villa is a peaceful and even beautiful place, with many windows and terraces with classical statues and Ionic colonnades that open onto the bucolic gardens and the lake, with the elegant Wannsee lido opposite (where, incidentally, Jews were forbidden to bathe). On the shimmering surface of the lake you can see candles flickering like beautiful hopes. But you wander through the rooms where black boots once clacked, silver skulls flashed among crystal goblets and porcelain cups, and the ““Jawohl, my Upper Group Chief” (although Heydrich excused the participants from doing the Nazi salute the whole time, which would have been bad for the dishes) as if you were swimming in the Styx, trapped in a thick, gloomy atmosphere. It made you want to throw a chair against the glass to let in some air. I watched out of the corner of my eye as my companions scattered around the rooms where the museum-like information about the meeting was displayed, starting with brief details about Hitlerism and its anti-Semitism and gradually delving into the Shoah, in a crescendo of horror and cold official documents that culminated in the chilling and eloquent Protocol of the meeting. Àlex, Berta’s partner, who has German relatives, stared with wide blue eyes at the photo of members of Einsatgruppe D shooting Jewish women and children in Dubasari in September 1941. My daughter took very serious notes, placing the small Moleskine between herself and the horror.

The entrance to the village of Wansee in a still from the 2022 film ‘The Conference’. Julia Terjung

For a long time, each of us wandered around the villa, lost in his own thoughts. I didn’t even dare go to the bathroom in case I ran into Eichmann. In the spacious dining room, from which you access the gallery and where the meeting took place “followed by breakfast”, you could feel yourself colliding with the presences of the participants like spectral effluvia with swastikas. Fortunately, there were also the shadows of friends who have visited the house, such as Guillermo, Ignacio del Valle or the late Philip Kerr, who described it so well in The Lady of Zagreb (RBA, 2016) the atmosphere of the villa making its detective Bernie Gunther attend a meeting of high-ranking police officers there. I was surprised to see on a wall a classical relief of Dionysus, the panther and the maenads, incongruous in appearance until you think of the great bacchanal of terror that was the Third Reich.

Reinhard Heydrich Bundesarchiv

I then saw Berta lost in thought in front of the portrait of Heydrich that presides over the meeting’s organizational chart and I ran to rescue her, although my legs were shaking like Gabcik’s when his Sten submachine gun jammed on the day of the attack in Prague when they hunted down the monster. The real Heydrich, “the blond beast” and “Hitler’s executioner,” was nothing like the Shakespearean one played by Kenneth Branagh in Conspiracy (the British love to play Nazis), otherwise a very good film about the meeting. He was a big man who thought he was very Aryan and virile, although he had strangely feminine hips (a trait that no one ever mentioned to him, especially when he was wearing the baggy trousers of an SS general). Apart from having both been altar boys, practising fencing and liking aeroplanes, we have nothing in common, thank God. I was thinking all this in confusion as I walked to my daughter in the desire to protect her, but then I saw her look of anger and fierce determination towards the Nazi boss and I realised that she had nothing to fear. She was safe, my girl: far from the black arm of the perpetrators and the mephitic influence of their poisonous ideas.

