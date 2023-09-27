The bitter labor conflict of hollywood, which has lasted for months, has taken a big step toward a resolution. He Writers Guild of Americawhich represents more than 11,000 screenwriters, reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with entertainment companies Sunday night, virtually ending a 146-day strike that has contributed to the halt of television and film production.

In the coming days, guild members will vote on whether to accept the deal, which includes much of what they had demanded, such as increases in compensation for streaming content, studio concessions on minimum staffing of personnel for television programs, and guarantees that the technology of artificial intelligence It will not affect writers’ credits and compensation.

“You can say, with great pride, that this agreement is exceptional, with significant gains and protections for writers across all sectors of the membership,” the Writers Guild bargaining committee said in an email to members.

Conspicuously, the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of the studios, did not celebrate the victory. His only comment was:

“He Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers “They have reached a tentative agreement.”

For an industry upended by the online streaming revolution, accelerated by the pandemic, the tentative deal represents a significant step toward stabilization.

But much of hollywood will remain paralyzed: tens of thousands of actors are still on strike and no talks have been scheduled between the actors union, SAG-AFTRAand studies.

The only productions that could resume soon would be those without actors, such as late-night shows hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert and daytime talk shows hosted by Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Hudson.

In short: In addition to the actors, more than 100,000 behind-the-scenes workers (directors, cameramen, publicists, makeup artists, prop creators, set designers, lighting technicians, stylists, cinematographers) in Los Angeles and New York will remain out of work, many with increasing financial difficulties. According to Governor Gavin Newsom, California’s economy alone has lost more than $5 billion due to the shutdown. hollywood.

SAG-AFTRA has been on strike since July 14. His demands exceed those of the Writers Union and the study alliance decided to prioritize conversations with the Writers Unionin part due to the firm stance of Fran Drescher, the leader of SAG-AFTRA. Among other things, the actors want 2 percent of the total revenue generated by streaming shows, something studios have said is non-negotiable.

However, the agreement with the Writers Union could speed up negotiations with the actors union. Some of the concerns of SAG-AFTRA are similar to those proposed by the Writers Union. Actors, for example, fear that artificial intelligence can be used to create digital replicas of your likenesses (or performances can be digitally altered) without payment or approval.

The last point of disagreement between the Writers Union and the studies involved artificial intelligence. On Saturday, lawyers for the entertainment companies came up with language — a couple of paragraphs within a contract that runs hundreds of pages — that addressed the union’s concern about the artificial intelligence and the old scripts that the studios have. The parties spent several hours Sunday making additional adjustments. The tentative agreement was reached after several company leaders directly joined the talks — including Robert A. Iger, Disney’s chief executive; Donna Langley, president of NBCUniversal Study Group; Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix; and David Zaslav, head of Warner Bros. Discovery. Typically, the talks were held between union negotiators and Carol Lombardini, who leads the Alliance of Film and Television Producersan organization that negotiates on behalf of the eight major content companies in hollywood.

Talks resumed Wednesday after a nearly month-long break, a period in which each side insisted the other was the one refusing to negotiate. The leaders of Writers Union had received intense pressure from some of its high-profile members, including Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story), Kenya Barris (black-ish) and Noah Hawley (fargo).

Executive producers like Mr. Murphy did not urge the leaders of the Writers Union to accept what was already on the table. Rather, they advocated an immediate return to negotiations and cited the growing financial difficulties of workers in hollywood inactive.

The workers of hollywood have withdrawn more than $45 million in hardship withdrawals from the Motion Picture Industry Pension Plan since Sept. 1, according to a document compiled by the plan’s administrators that was seen by The New York Times. Mr. Murphy created a financial aid fund for inactive workers in his programs and committed $500,000 as an initial amount. Within days, he had requests for $10 million dollars.

The studios have also suffered. This month, Warner Bros. Discovery said the strikes would reduce its adjusted earnings for the year by $300 million to $500 million. The stock prices of Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global have taken a hit. Analysts estimate that studios will give up up to $1.6 billion in global ticket sales for films that were initially scheduled to be released this fall but were postponed to next year because of the actors’ strike.

Negotiations between the studios and writers began more than six months ago. Union leaders repeatedly called the moment “existential,” arguing that the rise of online streaming had worsened both compensation levels for writers and their working conditions.

In the last decade, the number of television series episodes has decreased from the old standard of more than 20 per season to just six or seven. The officials of the Writers Union They said that fewer episodes often translated into lower income for writers and left them struggling to find multiple jobs in a year.

Writers also took special aim at so-called “mini-rooms,” an innovation of the online streaming era in which fewer writers were hired to help conceive a show and were often paid less.

Put up barriers to the use of artificial intelligence was an issue of some importance when negotiations began in late March, but it took on greater urgency for members as negotiations—and the strike—continued.

Prominent members of the Writers Union They had framed the strike as something higher than hollywood: They were taking a stand, they argued, against the evils of capitalism. Some of that feeling was reflected in the reaction to the outcome. In a post Sunday night on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Billy Ray, whose credits include Captain Phillips and Shattered Glass, encouraged his fellow writers to “support actors” and workers everywhere. “This is how we will save America.”

The strike was one of the longest in the history of the Writers Union. The last time writers and actors were on strike at the same time was in 1960.

With a tentative agreement in hand, the Writers Union suspended the strike. However, the union encouraged members to join the striking actors’ protests, which will begin again on Tuesday.

Via: New York Times

Editor’s note: Unfortunately the damage has been done, we will soon see the consequences and next year’s entire card is going to have problems with so many delays. The worst thing is that it seems that it could start a similar strike in the video game industry.