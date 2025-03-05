The Hollywood star that survived a murder plot ordered by Stalin

He MARCH 5, 1953 MAKE JOSEF STALIN As a result of a cerebral hemorrhage, according to the official documentation, although his death has been accompanied by numerous conjectures and mysteries that continue to speak today. His long term at the head of the Soviet Union gave rise to numerous events, but one of the most unknown episodes is one that would be on horseback between fiction and reality and that directly links it with one of the stars of the Hollywood more classic.

Stalin and the idea of ​​killing John Wayne for his anti -communism

If we talk about Western cinema, the name and face that comes to mind is that of the actor John Wayne, an iconic classic Hollywood figure that he dedicated his life to contributing to Americanism through his work in the cinema, having not been able to demonstrate it by joining the US army, who tried to enlist without luck, due to his age, but also possibly because of the pressure of the studies, which did not want to lose one of his stars.

The well -known actor, protagonist of classic Western cinema films such as The man who killed Liberty Balance, Desert centaurs either Rio BravoIn fact, it was erected as one of the main anti -communist voices of cinema, at the head of the Association for the preservation of American ideals.

That was what would lead Josef Stalin to devise a murder plan to John Wayne, being also a great cinema fan and it was common for him to stay up to time seeing, enjoying some feature film, so he could not bear to the one he considered almost an enemy, for everything he meant.

The murder attempt that John Wayne and the FBI cut

Thus, there are several chronicles and sources that say it is true that Stalin had a plan for the murder of John Wayne due to his anti -communism, and one of them is the author of the actor’s biography, Michael Munnwhich told a story that had come from the specialist’s own voice Yakima Canuttdouble the protagonist of the west cinema, which saved his life.

Canutt said that in 1949 the FBI discovered a Soviet plot to kill the Hollywood star and went straight to Los Angeles to inform it, which there planned a false execution on a beach that ended the kidnapping of the agents of the Kgbwhich would end up becoming American collaborators. A story that seems taken from a movie, but that corroborated the same Orson Wellesthat I had heard from the filmmaker Sergei Gerasimovwhich would be part of the information to the USSR.

An attempt at murder that would not be the only Deep In Mexico he would be the victim of an altercation by a group of local communists, something that would not have been direct order of Stalin. In addition, it would also have been attack by another communist leader Mao Zedongin the 60s.

The plan of Josef Stalin of killing Wayne would end when the successor in the power of the USSR, Krushevhe acknowledged that it had been the one that had annulled the order that the president had given, which indirectly would have confirmed the suspicions of the veracity of history.