The Hollywood sign was not to stay: the unknown facts about the LA icon

Standing majestically on the hill of Mount Lee, The Hollywood Sign stands as one of the most recognizable icons of Los Angeles, rivaling even the iconic beaches that highlight the city. However it was not always so.

Despite its influence on popular culture, behind the imposing white letters fascinating stories are hidden that often escape general knowledge. Here are some of the most unknown facts about the monument.

Hollywood sign, from advertising to icon of a city



It was 1923 when the ‘Hollywood Sign’, originally known as the ‘Hollywoodland Sign’, had its debut on July 13 in the hills of Los Angeles. In its early days, this sign was not the iconic symbol we know today, but rather a publicity stunt to promote a new residential neighborhood called ‘Hollywoodland.’

The word ‘Hollywood’ was intended to be temporarybut as fate dictated, the sign stayed and became a permanent element and part of the culture and attraction of this city.

Hollywood Sign Renovations

The path of the Hollywood sign has not been without challenges. In 1978, for example, deterioration and neglect led to its restoration, financed largely by notable figures such as Hugh Hefner and Alice Cooper. The letters were reconstructed with steel sheets and reflective paint to improve their visibility.

In 2010, the sign underwent another significant transformation. LED lights were installed on its edges, giving it a new nightlife and improving its visibility in the dark Los Angeles sky. This upgrade not only modernized the sign, but also reduced its environmental impact and energy consumption.

The Hollywood sign has seen jokes and temporary changes that have left their mark on its history. From students altering letters to spell “Holywood” to unforgettable movie moments, this icon has remained relevant.

In the eighties, the sign was temporarily modified to read “Caltech” in honor of the educational institution. Additionally, he has been the victim of jokes that turned him into “Hollyweed,” showing how this icon can be both an object of reverence and humor.