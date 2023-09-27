After almost 5 months of starting their strike, the Hollywood screenwriters announced the end of it after having reached an agreement with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP). The Writers Guild said in a statement that it was able to reach exceptional consensus with the organization to push for some important benefits and protections for guild members.

After the end of one of the protest measures that hit the Hollywood film industry, it is now expected that the actors’ strike may soon end, generating a return to the recordings of important productions agreed for this year.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI)

The Hollywood Writers Guild announced the end of the force measure in a statement. “We can say, with great pride, that this agreement is exceptional, with significant benefits and protections for writers in all sectors of the membership,” said the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

Among the agreements reached is the use of artificial intelligence, which was in question because there was fear of its indiscriminate use and that, in the long run, it could cause thousands of people to be left behind. jobless. Given this, it was agreed that AI cannot write or rewrite literary material, nor will it be considered a source, so that technology has no option to discredit a writer and his or her rights.

