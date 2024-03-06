Hollywood actress Jessica Biel posed in a revealing outfit in honor of her birthday, taking an unusual pose in the photo. The corresponding footage appeared on her Instagram account (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the photos posted, the 42-year-old wife of singer Justin Timberlake tried on black nylon stockings, a matching miniskirt and high-heeled shoes. In addition, she wore a cropped fur coat. At the same time, she was lying on the sofa with her legs raised up.

She accessorized with sunglasses and several chunky rings. In addition, Biel let her hair down and applied bright red lipstick to her lips. “Not a mafia wife, but her boss,” she captioned the post.

In January, Hollywood actress Jessica Biel spoke about an unexpected habit when taking a shower. The wife of singer Justin Timberlake admitted that she likes to eat while swimming.