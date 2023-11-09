There was a solution and the strike came to an end. After 118 days, the Hollywood Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) announced the end of the protest after having reached different agreements with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP). This call for the end of the measure was achieved after 15 intense days of negotiations, in which the committee in charge of the conversations of the collective of interpreters unanimously approved the consensus reached with the producers, as indicated in a statement posted on their social networks.

What were the agreements they reached?

In the aforementioned statement, SAG-AFTRA He reported that The strike was officially suspended as of 12.01 am on November 9 after approving various agreements reached with the AMPTP on remuneration issues, artificial intelligence, pensions, streaming bonuses, among others.

Fran Drescher, actress and president of SAG-AFTRA, came forward to defend the rights of her colleagues. Photo: SAG-AFTRA/Instagram

“In a contract valued at more than $1 billion, we have reached an agreement of extraordinary scope that includes ‘above-standard’ minimum compensation increases, unprecedented consent and compensation provisions that will protect members from the threat of AI and, for the first time, establishes a streaming participation bonus,” the union said in the statement.

On the other hand, the group mentioned that they will not provide all the details of said pact until the tentative agreement is reviewed by the National Board of the SAG-AFTRA.

Furthermore, the statement ended with gratitude to all the union members and workers who drive the industry, as well as the sacrifices they had to make to support the strike and that of the screenwriters, who also ended their protest measure at the end of September. .

What productions will resume work after the end of the strike?

The protest caused a catastrophic economic impact for the film industry. On the one hand, more than 45,000 jobs were lost in the entertainment sector, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; while on the other, The economic damage amounts to nearly 7 billion dollars.thus affecting the members of the union and the production companies, the same ones who had to give in to their demands.

Well-known actors such as Pedro Pascal, Chris Pine, Ke Huy Quan, among many others participated in the strike. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/SAG-AFTRA

However, the end of the protests will cause several productions, which had been paralyzed, to return to the recording sets. Among the films that will resume development are ‘Deadpool 3’, ‘Gladiator 2’, ‘Mission: Impossible: Death Sentence – Part 2’, ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’, ‘Superman: Legacy’, ‘Beetlejuice’ 2′, ‘The Fantastic Four’ and more.

For their part, the series that will also continue their work are ‘Alien’ (season 1), ‘American Horror Story’ (season 12, part 2), ‘Andor’ (season 2), ‘Chucky’ (season 3), ‘Daredevil: Born Again’, ‘Emily in Paris’ (season 4), ‘Euphoria’ (season 3), ‘Ironheart’, ‘The Last of Us’ (season 2), ‘One Piece’ (season 2), ‘ Stranger Things’ (season 5), etc.

