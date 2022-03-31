EP mddrix Thursday, March 31, 2022, 07:34



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood has announced the launch of “disciplinary proceedings” against American actor Will Smith after the slap he gave presenter Chris Rock during the Oscar awards gala.

“The Board of Governors has today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy,” he said in a statement. .

In this sense, they have apologized to the humorist, as well as to all the spectators, and have specified that the actor “has received a notice” that gives him the opportunity “to be heard in advance through a written response.”

Beyond these investigations, the Academy has assured that “it could have handled the situation in another way” and that it asked the actor to leave the ceremony, held at the Dolby Theater, to which the actor refused, as stated the American chain CNN.

Will Smith apologized through an official statement in which he apologized to the presenter, the organizers of the event and all attendees. The actor got up from his seat, annoyed by a joke by the presenter, in which he was referring to his wife, who suffers from alopecia, and slapped the presenter.

“Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior last night at the Oscars was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s (his wife’s) medical condition was hard to take and I reacted emotionally,” she said in the statement.

Smith noted that this act “was out of character” and “was wrong.” “I feel ashamed and my actions have not been representative of the man I want to be,” he added. In this way, he qualified the words that he pronounced during his speech, when he collected the award for Best Actor for ‘King Richard’, in which he said that “love makes you do very crazy things”. “There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” Smith said.