Will Smith, with the statuette won at the Oscars. / Reuters

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood reported this Monday in a statement that it condemns the slap in the face by actor Will Smith to presenter Chris Rock, which took place on Sunday at the 94th edition of the Oscars, and announced that it will open a “formal investigation” against the interpreter in which he will study future actions.

“The Academy condemns Mr. Smith’s actions at last night’s show,” reads the organization’s statement published by the Los Angeles Times. “We have officially begun a formal review of the incident and will explore further actions and consequences in accordance with our statutes, standards of conduct, and California law,” he says.

The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

During the ceremony, the presenter made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, also an actress, who has suffered from alopecia, and immediately afterwards the actor got up from his seat and went to the stage, slapping the comedian. When he returned to his seat from there he yelled at the presenter: “Get my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”