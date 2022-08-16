The Hollywood academy makes peace with Sacheen Littlefeather. Almost 50 years after the Native American actress and activist rejected live and on behalf of Marlon Brando the Oscar that was awarded to the actor in 1973 for her role in The Godfather, the institution has made public a letter sent to the interpreter asking for forgiveness for the offenses she suffered after the gesture. “The abuse you have endured for your statements has been undeserved and unwarranted. The emotional toll you have had to bear and the toll it has taken on your career in our industry is irreparable. For too long, the courage you showed has gone unrecognized. For this, we offer our most sincere apologies and our sincere admiration, ”she reads in the letter signed by the president of the Academy, David Rubin.

More information

Littlefeather (then 26), who was sent to the 1973 gala by Brando, explained in her speech that she could not accept the award because of “the treatment of Native Americans by the film industry and on television, in addition to the recent events at Wounded Knee. By the latter he was referring to a violent altercation between Native Americans and federal agents that took place in the State of South Dakota in the same year.

The gesture and speech of the activist raised boos (and some applause) among those attending the awards ceremony and the actress had to be escorted by security guards. According to Littlefeather, that night she saw some “Tomahawk chop” her (a gesture offensive to Native Americans). Rumors also arose about an alleged false ancestry of the activist and even a relationship with Brando that would have explained her presence at the gala. Many years later, in 2020, Littlefeather assured that John Wayne wanted to attack her for her words.

Sacheen Littlefeather, during a function in 2010. VALERIE MACON (AFP)

The actress and activist (who is currently 75 years old) has responded with humor to the Academy’s apology. “Indians are very patient people. It has only been 50 years! ”, The actress has declared, which she also assured the newspaper The Hollywood Reporter that “he never thought the day would come” when he would receive an apology. To stage the reunion between the two parties, Littlefeather will participate in an event at the Academy Museum in which she will speak about the famous incident and about the representation of her people in the audiovisual world. This event will be held on September 17.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe