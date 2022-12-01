The yellow and red team will carry out the second part of the preparation in Portugal in view of the return to the field against Bologna. Meanwhile, the players rest around the world

The players of the Rome choose exotic destinations for vacations. Pilgrims And Left-handed I’m in Dubai with families, Solbakken flew to Mexico. Mottled And Camara they return to their respective hometowns. After the tour in Japan and the two unexciting friendlies against Nagoya (0-0) and Yokohama (3-3), Mourinho allowed 12 days off before departure for the Portugal. The Giallorossi team, in fact, will play in Algarve the second part of the preparation in view of the return to the field against Bolognaon January 4, 2023. The coach will also convene Wijnaldum, who will do a week of differentiated work on the Lusitanian coast and will be evaluated by the technical staff and doctors. For the Dutch it will be a dress rehearsal in view of his definitive return to the team. Here are all the yellow and red destinations. See also The possible starting lineup of Mexico against Argentina - World Cup 2022

Lorenzo Pilgrimsafter the Asian retreat, he joined his wife Veronica Martinelli a Dubai. The Giallorossi captain will rest for a few days and will take advantage of the holiday to spend time with his children: Camilla and Thomas.

Gianluca too Left-handed is expected at Dubai. The wife of the Roma defender, Elisa Baggiani, posted a story on her Instagram profile that bears witness to the arrival of Pilgrims: “Start your holidays”. The Giallorossi captain leads his two sons by the hand and nearby is also Ginevra, the eldest daughter of the Mancini couple.

Tammy Abraham relax on a comfortable bed by the sea.

Looking forward to officially being a new player of the Rome (since January 2, 2023), Ola Solbakken decided to spend a few days in the enchanting Azulik Resortin Mexico. The Norwegian striker is together with his girlfriend Thea Wenes.

Christian Mottledat the end of the second friendly in Japan against Yokohama who saw him star with 2 assistsposted a photo on social media with the geolocation a Sydney. The young Giallorossi, who had refused the opportunity to play for the World right with theAustralianow he will spend his holidays there. See also Miguel Herrera does not throw in the towel after Atlas' 3-0 win over Tigres and will seek to kill or be killed in the Volcano

Mady Camara he chose to go back to his Conakry (capital of Guinea), where he was born, to spend a few days with family and friends.

Bryan Cristante is departing from the airport of Fiumicino with his wife Selene Cito and twins Victoria and Aurora.

