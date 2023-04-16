The Secretary of Public Education (SEP) announced that it suspend back to school until further notice and it will not be this April 17as announced in its official calendar, which mean more holidays for children and young people preschool, primary and secondary.

But do not rush to plan your next trip for these days, since this change in the school calendar only will apply to some states Here we tell you which ones are on the list that will postpone the return to the classroom.

The first thing you should know is that according to the school calendar of the SEP back to school after Easter holidays is this monday april 17

However, in several states they have announced that the return to classrooms will be suspended for various reasons, so there will be no classes this Monday, until further notice.

Where do the holidays continue?

One of the states he announced that the schools will remain closed this April 17 and until further notice It’s Baja California.

This is because the high temperatures have caused landslides in certain areas of the city, which is why the educational authorities considered that going back to class represents a risk for students and teachers.

This back to school suspension also Acapulco, Guerrero is added, where it is expected that the entire following week will continue the holidays in the secondary schools.

It was the spokesman for the technical high schools of school zone 11, Marco Jaimes Ramos, who explained that they are waiting for the SEP to respond to a series of demands and as long as it does not, they will not return to school.

When is the next mega bridge

But do not worry because only these two states will not return to school, since you will be able to enjoy a mega bridge this month.

And it is that he next friday april 28 HE will be carried out by the School Technical Councilso that day there will be no classes, later the weekend will come and the monday may 1 it will be labor day there will be no classes either.

So there will be four days in which you can enjoy a break and plan a getaway to different places such as beaches, spas, cultural cities, parks, etc.

