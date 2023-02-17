Vallarta Port It is a tourist city located in the Pacific coast of Mexicoin the state of Jalisco.

It is located approximately 880 km west of Mexico City and about 207 km west from the city of Guadalajara.

Vallarta Port is known for its beautiful beachesits warm climate and its rich Mexican culture.

It is one of the favorite beaches in mexico. The city has a wide variety of tourist attractions, such as beautiful beaches, a rich Mexican culture and gastronomy, as well as a wide range of leisure and entertainment activities.

Puerto Vallarta is particularly known for its famous Los Muertos beachbut there are many other beaches in the area that are equally impressive and attractive to visitors.

We recommend you read

How much is spent from casetas from Guadalajara to Puerto Vallarta?

In a caron the road there will be four booths, and according to the updated prices of 2023, less than 500 pesos are needed in booths.

Arenal Booth at Entronque Ameca: 193 pesos

Plan de Barrancas booth: 132 pesos

Tequepexpan booth: 61 pesos

Compostela booth: 38 pesos

Altogether, prepare 424 pesos at hand to enjoy your vacation in Puerto Vallarta.