The balances of the party. The vacations ended, and with it also the tourist party that Mazatlan experienced for almost 15 days. It was shown that Mazatlán is experiencing one of its best periods, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. National tourism endorses its preference in this recently recovered destination. However, the security and corruption problems that left the city exposed remain to be resolved: extortion by security agents and the damage to the tourist image due to the murder of a motorcyclist on the boardwalk. These are issues that must be included in the public agenda of Mazatlan to establish solution measures. Today, Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres could give a balance of the season. Will it ring the bells on the fly?

The critic. Perhaps he did not find out because he was partying during Motorcycle Week, but Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres was showered with criticism through social networks for the violent events that marred Easter Week in Mazatlán. Through the social networks, a video was circulated in which the images of the city councilor dancing in the events of the motorized party are intermingled, with graphics of the fatal events that were reported in those days (the death of a ‘biker’ during a crash and the homicide of another on the boardwalk). He is reproached for the wide sleeve that is allowed to the participants in those parties.

From vine to vine. It was a version that sounded insistently, and yet he denied it as much as he could. Yesterday the resignation of the mayor of Concordia, Raúl Díaz Bernal, from the Sinaloense Party (PAS) and his adhesion to Morena became official. The municipe would have attended a party event in Culiacán where his entry into the ranks of the fourth transformation was announced. With this there are already three parties in which the municipal president militates in the last three years. And it is that for many years he was in the ranks of the PRI, which took him to the mayor’s office of Concordia for the first time. Then, in the last state contest, he agreed to be the standard-bearer for PAS to achieve his second electoral victory. Now he would already be part of Morena.

The meeting in the capital. If everything goes as agreed, tomorrow, the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, will meet in Culiacán with a delegation of community members displaced by the violence. The governor keeps the program for the provision of housing for the affected families on hold. The problem is that the properties proposed by the non-conformists are not regularized. In this sense, the state government is unable to exercise public resources in the purchase of land that does not give certainty of ownership. Apparently there is a new proposal from the state government and this will be raised directly by the governor. Well, that is if tomorrow’s meeting goes through.

latent conflict. Other dissatisfied community members are the inhabitants of Santa María, in the upper area of ​​Rosario. The farmers, almost all of them, urge the application of 119 million pesos for the creation of productive projects, since they will lose their cultivation and grazing land when the dam being built there is filled. There is already a sane one and the community members will have to wait a year for the resources.