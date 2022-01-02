Holidays 2022, the calendar of bridges and holidays

As per tradition, at the beginning of each year many Italians usually check the calendar to find out what are the long weekends and holidays, when will Easter be and on what day the holidays occur. A way to organize holidays and vacations, hoping that 2022 can finally be the year in which we will return to travel freely. The good news is that there will be several long weekends this year, for a total of 45 days of vacation. By organizing well and on time, therefore, it will be possible to enjoy different bridges.

The first holiday of the year is in a few days, namely January 6 (it will be a Thursday), when Epiphany is celebrated, which closes the Christmas holidays. Then we will have to wait for Easter, which in 2022 will fall quite late, on April 17. The Liberation Day, April 25, will fall on Monday, while May 1 is Sunday.

Possibility of bridges also on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2 June, on a Thursday, and Ferragosto which will be on Monday. The festivities that occur in autumn are also good: the day of the Saints will in fact be a Tuesday, while that of the Immaculate Conception will be a Thursday. Those who live in Milan, with two days of vacation, will be able to stay away from home all week, also taking advantage of Sant’Ambrogio, which falls on a Wednesday. For everyone, that of 8 December will still be the last useful opportunity. Even in 2022, in fact, Christmas will happen on the weekend, and therefore many will lose it: December 25 is Sunday. December 31st, New Year’s Eve, happens on a Saturday.

Holidays and bridges 2022: the complete calendar and dates

Now let’s see a summary with the main holidays of 2022 and the relative day of the week:

January 6 – Epiphany – Thursday

– Thursday April 17 – Easter – Sunday

– Sunday April 18 – Easter Monday – Monday

– Monday April 25 – Liberation Day – Monday

– Monday May 1 – Labor Day – Sunday

– Sunday 2 June – Republic Day – Thursday

– Thursday June 24 – St. John the Baptist (patron saint of Turin, Genoa and Florence) – Friday

– Friday June 29 – Saints Peter and Paul (patron saints of Rome) – Wednesday

– Wednesday 15 August – Mid-August – Monday

– Monday 19 September – San Gennaro (patron saint of Naples) – Monday

– Monday November 1 – All Saints – Tuesday

– Tuesday 7 December – Sant’Ambrogio (patron saint of Milan) – Wednesday

– Wednesday December 8 – Immaculate Conception – Thursday

– Thursday 25th December (Christmas) – Sunday

– Sunday December 26th (Saint Stephen) – Monday

– Monday 31 December (New Year’s Eve) – Saturday

Read also: New Year’s barrels, it’s slaughter of animals: “At least 400 cats and dogs have died”