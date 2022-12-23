The Christmas holidays are a beautiful period, but often so full of appointments that the usual run becomes an option. What is the secret to keep running smoothly?

Charlotte Montanera





@

Runningcharlott

At Christmas everything is more cheerful, fun, colourful. Everything except the ride apparently. Yes why in the evening, appointments for dinners and aperitifs absorb the hours usually dedicated to training, in the morning we are too tired because of the dinners of the night before and during the day, between gifts, errands and winter holidays we are always too busy. And that’s how it is for most people this vacation period becomes a travel-free time.

How to run during the holidays — But let’s see how to organize ourselves to maintain a routine quite similar to “normal”. First of all the rule is that “little is better than nothing”. So don’t be honest. If the table reads “20km slow” don’t get stuck on the numbers. If you can’t take two hours on Christmas Day, that’s quite normal, so do what you can. Thirty minutes of running can be an interesting workout if used well, perhaps with a fartlek with short recoveries for example. If you phase yourself on 30′ of training, you will see that it will be easier to get everything together. Thirty minutes doesn’t affect overall rest, so you can make the effort to get up half an hour earlier and you can also arrive half an hour later for dinner with friends if you can’t do otherwise, obviously by notifying in advance. Alternatively, the lunch break is also suitable for such short workouts and will prevent you from spending too much time at the table. Half an hour a day and you will not lose the acquired form. Besides burning some calories. See also Russell: "Ferrari hungry for redemption after 2 difficult years"

Running in the mountains — If your problem is that you go with your family to the mountains for the holidays and you don’t know where to run, get around it. Uphill repeats are an effective workout for everyone and there’s no shortage of climbs in the mountains. However, if the asphalt is frozen and the road is not easy, it is better not to risk it. So opt for the snow. Running in the snow is fun, if you are well equipped. As well as very training. First, get yourself some racing crampons to apply on your shoes so you don’t slip. The training in this case could foresee qsome variation of pace and some sprints on packed snow, or even in this case some climbs. Instead, avoid fresh snow, which would prevent a natural gesture.

Running in the city — Another trick could be move around the city on the run. Grab a trail backpack and run errands. Obviously you won’t be able to do the big shopping, but you can take care of emergencies. Very useful in these days when the city center is congested traffic. See also Inter, so many disappointments in Qatar. Lautaro, another flop with Seleccion