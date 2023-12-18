Of Silvia Turin

More people die from heart attacks between Christmas and New Year than any other time of year. Too many toasts put you at risk of atrial fibrillation: what it is, what the symptoms are and who needs to be more careful

More people die from heart attacks between Christmas and New Year than any other time of the yearso much so that the term «Holiday heart» which indicates what we can call «holiday heart syndrome». Why does this happen and how can any risks be avoided?

«Explosive» mix From company dinners, to aperitifs with friends, from Christmas Eve to Christmas, up to New Year's Eve and beyond, it is worth focusing on the major amount of alcohol that will be drunk than usual. Drinking is so normalized that it seems strange that someone wouldn't celebrate with one toastsso often we forget that alcohol is a toxic substance for the organism. Even in small doses and especially for the heart.

If the celebrations continue and the glasses grow, we could have unwanted effects of celebrations that are too “happy”. «Generally speaking, excessive doses of alcohol while exercising an exciting action on heart cells – confirm the professor Claudio TondoDirector of the Department of Arrhythmology of the Monzino Cardiology Center, IRCCS —, can cause an increase in heart rate and facilitate the onset of

cardiac arrhythmias

cardiac arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation. It must also be remembered that chronic alcohol intake in significant doses can lead to the development of dilated cardiomyopathy, which causes an increase in the volumes of the cardiac chambers (atria and ventricles) and a reduction in contractility: two crucial conditions for the onset of fibrillation. atrial. And beware: alcohol-induced rhythm abnormalities often occur in conjunction with a more abundant diet, so moderation is also aimed at the quantity of food introduced."

Increased risk So the Christmas holidays and the following New Year with such close celebrations can be hard on our health, not just on the scales. In fact, a study has shown that just one drink a day can increase the risk of atrial fibrillation by up to 16%. If on a given day the chance of suffering from atrial fibrillation is one in 1,000, with a glass of beer or wine this probability can reach 3 in 1,000.

Atrial fibrillation, therefore, is the most looming danger, but what is it? “AND a heartbeat abnormality, one of the most widespread disorders – explains Tondo -: the heart, beating irregularly, is unable to adequately pump the blood which could form dangerous clots. Atrial fibrillation can increase the risk of having a stroke and has also been linked to dementia and heart failure.”

The elderly, obese and tall people are at risk If drinking alcohol is bad for everyone, in this specific case we remember that there are categories more at risk of atrial fibrillation: at 80 years old you have about a 10% chance of having this disorder. Other risk factors areobesity, a family history of early-onset atrial fibrillation e the height (One study found that people taller than 5 feet 7 inches were at greatest risk.)

How to notice when there are problems? «Some will have no symptoms and others may experience heart palpitations, chest pain or shortness of breath, extreme tiredness and even fainting. For some people, atrial fibrillation occurs for short periods, but for others the condition can become permanent”, clarifies the expert. Doctors typically diagnose atrial fibrillation through a

electrocardiogram

electrocardiogram but since smartwatches with heart rate monitors have become more popular, now you can notice changes in your heart rhythm yourself and contact a cardiologist.

The advices Arriving at the celebrations in an informed way can limit the risks, but if you want to toast the same “according to tradition” you can at least adopt some precautions: drink waterbecause dehydration increases the risk of “holiday heart syndrome”, and don't stop exercising during the holiday period. Even just a walk it can do good.

Finally, to keep in mind the amounts of alcohol intake considered “low risk” (1 glass of wine or 1 can of beer or 1 glass of spirits per day for women and the elderly and 2 for men), even if it does not mean that they are healthy, nor a goal to be achieved. In recent years, evidence of relationships has increased cause-effect between alcohol and some types of cancer and 200 other health problems, not to mention accidents driving. The only safe consumption of alcohol is zero.