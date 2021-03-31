Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) announced «Holding» (ADQ)One of the largest holding companies in the region, which owns a wide portfolio of major companies operating in major sectors within the diversified economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Signing a final agreement to acquire Amoun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Amoun is one of the leading Egyptian companies in the field of manufacturing, distributing and exporting branded human and veterinary medicines.

“Amon” company is well-known for owning a wide range of pharmaceutical products that are used in the treatment of many cases of acute and chronic diseases and treatment needs that require drugs with proven and high-quality medical results. The company’s main products include Hi-Biotech, Antinal, and Alventern and Neuroton. Amon employs more than 2,500 employees and owns one of the largest modern pharmaceutical factories in Egypt.

Commenting on this deal, Fahad Al-Qassem, Director of the Health Care and Drug Administration of the Holding Company (ADQ) said: “The Holding Company (ADQ) aims to develop an integrated value chain in the health and medicine sector, through strategic investments and new projects at the local and international levels. . In addition to our recent investments in pharmaceutical manufacturing in both the United Arab Emirates and India, our investment in Amoun will enhance our pharmaceutical strategy towards achieving our goal of ensuring access to vital medicines, reducing their cost and making them accessible to patients, as well as providing new and innovative medicines and treatments. Help to improve the lives of community members. Amoun’s vast experience in the field of pharmaceuticals and life sciences will provide ADQ with access to pharmaceutical products that are in high demand, accelerate knowledge transfer and improve local pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities. ”

Al-Qassem added: “Investing in Amoun reflects our commitment to the joint investment platform that we established with the Egyptian Sovereign Fund. Where we work in coordination with the Fund and the leadership of Amoun Company to complete the record of this ancient company full of achievements, and to consolidate its position in the field of pharmaceutical industries.

For his part, Dr. Mohamed Salah El-Din Rushdie, president of the Amoun Pharmaceutical Industries, said: “Since its establishment more than 20 years ago, Amon Company has succeeded in consolidating its position as the largest company in the pharmaceutical industry in Egypt.” Today Amoun is a leading company in the field of manufacturing, marketing and distributing branded pharmaceutical products, which reach more than 25 markets around the world. We believe that through this deal, we will combine the credibility that we have gained over the years with local and regional officials, and the orientations of the Holding Company (ADQ) that focus strongly on achieving sustainable value, thus proving the success of all these factors. ”

The investment in Amoun Pharmaceutical Industries will consolidate the long-term strategy of the Holding Company (ADQ) for the health and drug sector, and enhance its capabilities to create an integrated value chain in the United Arab Emirates. Within its portfolio of companies operating in the health and drug sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the ADQ subsidiary SEHA is leading efforts to provide the best healthcare services. The near completion of the acquisition deal also contributes to Pure Health to diversify the portfolio of hospital and laboratory management services and supply medical supplies in expanding its services across the Emirates. In addition, ADQ will be able, through the recent acquisition of Pharmax Pharmaceuticals at the local level, and the investment in Biocon Biology Limited, to gain access to a wide range of biosimilar drugs, thus enhancing local production capabilities. It improves spending on pharmaceutical products.

The transaction will be completed through a mandatory bidding whereby the Holding Company (ADQ) submits an offer for the total issued capital of Amon, including a stake of less than 1 percent of Amon shares held by minority shareholders. This transaction is subject to completion of the usual closing conditions, and this includes Obtaining regulatory approvals.