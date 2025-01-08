The Holaluz staff calls an indefinite strike for the elimination of teleworking

The staff of the electricity company Holaluz has called an indefinite strike starting next January 14 in protest against the “constant loss of rights”, the latest expression of which, according to worker sources, has been the elimination of teleworking.

Labor conflict at Holaluz has been increasing in recent months, in parallel with the poor financial situation that the marketing company is going through. Staff sources denounce the freezing of salaries, layoffs and constant changes to the teams and “speeches from management that increase tensions.” Workers are even invited to leave, they add.

The episode that has exhausted the patience of the staff has been the modification of the working conditions presented last December, which would mean the elimination of the last acquired rights such as language courses or health insurance, in addition to the total elimination of remote work.

The end of teleworking represents “a detriment” for many workers who, staff sources explain, have lived outside Barcelona since the pandemic. “It is striking that this decision comes from a company that advocates sustainability and caring for the planet,” the workers criticize.

Since its birth almost three decades ago, Holaluz has sold 100% renewable electricity and has opted for self-consumption with solar panels on the roofs. But in recent months the company has experienced a financial crisis that has forced it to look for new investors.

The works council and the unions consider that the modification of conditions transferred by the company represents “a hidden ERE.” “Management has not shown any intention to reach a favorable agreement for the workers and, even before exhausting the negotiation period, has directly invited anyone who does not want or cannot continue in the company with these new conditions to leave,” they support from the template.