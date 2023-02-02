There is practically a week left for console users and pc start your own adventure through the world of magic in Hogwarts Legacya game that is totally inspired by the books of Harry Potter. And since it is a title that is almost here, it was quite likely that some of its elements will leak, and it just happened with its map.

Through a channel of Youtube known as Zeus Entertainment It has been possible to see how the map is built where we are going to move in the castle and its surroundings, and when you move the camera away you can see a large piece of land. Added to this is the appearance of the icons that tell us if there is a chest, an area to interact, among more striking details.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QiW069jswDQ

It can also be seen that there will be Flu powder portals, which are a kind of warps so that we can quickly go between areas, but of course, they can be activated once our character reaches said section on foot. So, those who expected to see the objects known as portkeys, may be left with the desire, at least in this installment.

avalanche I had promised that the options in this game were going to be very diverse, but surely people did not imagine the magnitude of the map that was going to be shared with us, something that is unprecedented in games of Harry Potter. Now, with this revelation, fans of the franchise will be much more eager to take their copy.

Remember that Hogwarts Legacy the February 10, 2023.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: We’re already marking the calendar very accurately for everything that comes with this game, exploring said castle sounds like endless possibilities. Only a week to play it.