The scalping it is a harmful phenomenon which, with the increase or even the exclusivity of some products relegated to online sales only, ends up damaging entire communities: a clear and historical case is what happened at the exit (and it lasted for several years) of the PS5, although now the situation is improving.

With the release of Hogwarts Legacya highly anticipated game that is enjoying incredible success (just look at how many people have logged on to Steam recently), every element in limited edition that concerns it ends up appealing not only to collectors, but also to the scalpers on duty.

This is the case with Dualsense PS5 dedicated to gamingan elegantly decorated black controller which, in addition to the aesthetic factor, does not present no difference from a basic specimen.

The official price of the controller was, all in all, modest, we are talking about 80 eurosbut the sales lasted just over a handful of minutes before the product showed up completely sold out on official Sony channels.

At this point the touts came into play which, on the now traditional eBayhave put the controllers back on sale at a much higher price: it is practically impossible to find a controller that does not cost you at least double of the initially proposed price.

Inviting you not to enrich this shameful business, we invite you to read our review of Hogwarts Legacy and the Dualsense PS5 (the standard version is easily found at list price, or 75 euros).