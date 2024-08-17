Hockey player Prosvetov on his return: in the US my Russian soul was often drawn to Russia

CSKA goalkeeper Ivan Prosvetov explained his return to Russia after eight years of playing practice in the United States. His words are quoted by “Championship”.

The hockey player said that he missed Russia when he went back to the States after vacation. “In America, my Russian soul was often drawn to Russia. Russia has a very comfortable atmosphere for me,” Prosvetov said.

Prosvetov, 25, signed a three-year contract with CSKA on August 1. He said he did not consider other options because CSKA is a solid club.

Prosvetov is a native of Moscow. He has played in North America since 2016. In the National Hockey League, the goalie played 24 games for the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche.