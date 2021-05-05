The New York Rangers have demanded that Washington Capitals hockey player Tom Wilson be punished for injuring forward Artemy Panarin. Reported by TMZ.

The Rangers called Wilson’s actions a “horrific act of violence” and demanded that the athlete be disqualified. Also, the club doubted that the head of the players’ safety department, George Parros, was fit for his position.

Due to injuries sustained in the fight with Wilson, Panarin will miss the rest of the regular season of the National Hockey League (NHL). The Russian team lost the chances of reaching the playoffs.

Panarin and Wilson got into a fight during a team match on May 4. The Russian stood up for his compatriot Pavel Buchnevich, who was hit by a Canadian. Wilson beat Panarin and threw his head on the ice. The meeting ended with the victory of the Capitals with a score of 6: 3.

Panarin has been playing for the New York Rangers since 2019.