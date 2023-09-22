Russian hockey player Barulin said that Swedish clubs are following the KHL

Borås player Konstantin Barulin spoke about the attitude towards Russian athletes in Sweden. His words lead Legalbet.

“The Swedish League last season prohibited the signing of Russian hockey players. But starting this season, in my opinion, concessions have been made, and some teams are considering Russian players,” he said, noting that everyone understands that compromises need to be found.

According to Barulin, Sweden is watching the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). “The guys on my team were interested in how everything was happening. The KHL is in good standing all over the world. There were a lot of questions,” he shared.

Previously, hockey player Valentin Zhugin, who moved to Canada, spoke about the attitude towards Russians in the country. “Have I encountered a negative attitude towards Russians? No. I don’t know how it is in the USA, but in Canada everything is fine, everyone is treated friendly,” said the athlete.