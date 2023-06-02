Olympic champion Kovalenko said that it is impossible to support the Latvian national hockey team

Olympic ice hockey champion Andrey Kovalenko commented on the Latvian national team winning bronze medals at the 2023 World Championship. His words lead Russia-Hockey.ru.

“How can you sympathize with a country that bans the Russian flag? Isn’t there too much politics around hockey? – Kovalenko criticized the Russians supporting the team. In his opinion, Latvia has achieved a similar result on the luggage of the Continental Hockey League (KHL).

Earlier on June 1, coach Andrei Nazarov, who worked with several KHL clubs, also spoke about the huge role in the success of the Latvian national team. In his opinion, local coaches adopted the experience of domestic specialists.

On May 28, the Latvian national team for the first time in history won the bronze of the Ice Hockey World Championship. In the match for third place in the tournament, the team defeated the United States with a score of 4:2. Canadians are the winners.