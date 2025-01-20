To the Maldita.es WhatsApp chatbot (+34 644 229 319) You have asked about publications that claim that the house where the series was filmed Hannah Montana has been “destroyed by the fires” that have been hitting the County of Los Angeles since January 7, 2025. Los Angeles (California, United States). It spreads along with a comparison of two images. On the one hand, a photo of the house that appeared in the series Hannah MontanaOn the other hand, an image of the supposed same house destroyed by the fires

However, It’s a hoax. The photograph of the burned house is from 2007 and is located in North Carolina. It has no relation to the television show.

The contents are circulating on different social networks along with these two photos. The house that appears intact is the “beach house in Malibu” (California) in which part of the series was filmed Hannah Montana. In the other we see a similar houseconsumed by flames.

Contents circulating comparing ‘Hannah Montana’s’ house with the North Carolina photograph. DAMNED

This photograph appears in a October 29, 2007 post of CBS Newsin which they say that a fire consumed that beach house in North Carolina.

CBS News takes the image of the Getty agencyin whose catalog of photographs they appear others that have common elements with the photo that is spread, such as the arrangement of the windows, the railing and the fallen trees.

Comparison between the image that is circulating and the one published in 2007 by Getty Images. DAMNED

In the agency’s description they state that the majority of the people inside the house They were students from the University of South Carolina.