Swedish rock band The Hives will give a concert in Caracas as part of his ‘The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons South American Tour 2023’ tour. This will be the first Anglo rock musical presentation in the llanero country for 10 years.

Through the social networks of the music producer in charge of the concert, AGTE Live, the arrival of the garage rock group was made official, which will put all its fans to enjoy in the Acoustic Shell of Bello Monte.

The Hives in Caracas: when is the concert?

The quintet is scheduled to perform on December 7, after having taken their tour to Brazil earlier that month. After being in Caracas, they will perform in Bogotá on December 9 as part of Primavera Sound 2023. In addition, in the previous months they will tour throughout Europe and the United States.

The doors will open at 7:00 pm and entry will be allowed until 8:30 pm, according to the official Ticketmundo website.

Promotional poster of the concert of the Swedish band in Creole lands. Photo: AGTE Live

What are the dates to buy tickets?

AGTE Live has revealed that the date for fans to purchase tickets and be part of this experience will be available from Friday, July 28 through Ticketmundo.

Likewise, the company’s website informs that it will be prohibited to bring food, weapons, photographic or video cameras, or umbrellas into the premises.

Ticketmundo will be the company in charge of ticket sales. Photo: capture of Ticketmundo

The Hives concert in Caracas: how much are the tickets?

Ticket prices for the European group’s concert have not yet been revealed. The tentative date to know them is the same on which the sale will begin, that is, July 28.

What was the last Anglo rock concert in Venezuela?

The last presentation of a non-Spanish language group of this genre was the one made by the Americans Aerosmith in 2013, when they made the Creole public vibrate in the Poliedro Parking lot on September 28.

Some 10,000 souls gathered at that time to sing legendary songs by the Boston band, such as ‘Crazy’ or ‘Crying’. The presentation was part of their tour ‘The Global Warming Tour’, which they also took to countries like Uruguay, El Salvador or Costa Rica.

The CEO of AGTE Live, Frederick Meléndez, mentioned that this new concert that The Hives will give in December, which brings Anglo-Saxon rock back to Venezuelan lands, is cause for celebration, as it gives way “for the door to be opened to other groups of the genre and concerts by Anglo artists to materialize, those that the public wants to see live.”

The last album of The Hives

The band’s tour is named after their most recent record material, entitled ‘The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons’, which took 11 years to come out on the market. Its members have mentioned that classic rock ‘n’ roll can still be perceived within the album, in addition to the fact that it has a dark and intense touch, as their first two singles, ‘Bogus operandi’ and ‘Countdown to shutdown’ revealed.

Regarding their live performances, it is expected that the hallmark that they have made of the performances on the Swedish stage will not change. In other words, a very energetic and chaotic show is expected for the entire public in Venezuela.