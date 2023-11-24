The HIV awareness and information campaign was launched in Milan, with a press conference at Palazzo Giureconsulti. Shall we talk about it?’, promoted by Gilead Sciences with the patronage of 16 Italian patient associations and the Italian conference on Aids and antiviral research (Icar). The campaign, presented as World AIDS Day (1 December) approaches, talks about stigma, relationships, mental health and dialogue between doctors and patients.
#HIV #awareness #campaign #begins #talk #Gilead #Sciences