Throughout 2016, 2017 and until December 2018, in little more than a hundred deliveries of the Political Itinerary, I warned of the danger that it meant for the mexican democracy an eventual government of López Obrador.

It was never treated -as many tried to disqualify at the time-, of a hate campaign against AMLO, nor of discursive occurrences or the product of a superficial and/or unsubstantiated political analysis.

In reality, what we do every day in this space is nothing more than a rigorous reading of the facts, sayings, contexts and the result of the performance of politicians and men in power, in the public exercise and in the different political parties.

For this reason, very often the conclusion is identical to that taught by the old popular proverb: “If it has a duck’s tail, if it has a duck’s beak and if it quacks like a duck, we have the right to assume that it is a duck.”

And that duck is called Obrador, the same one who, between 1996 and 2018, always confirmed his authoritarian, undemocratic, despot, thief, liar and prone to dictatorship in all the centers of power in which he acted.

Thus, for example, he imposed an autocracy in his performance as a “social leader”, just like the PRD, the GDF, Morena and, above all, the Palace. In all cases; As a social leader, head of the PRD, in the GDF, in Morena and in the Palace, he always stole, lied, blackmailed and, above all, fought his critics.

And those “qualities” were not seen only by those who deliberately closed their eyes; nor did they see that one of AMLO’s objectives was always to subdue the Power of attorneythe only power he truly fears.

For this reason, his first blows were the unconstitutional dismissal of Minister Eduardo Medina Mora; first step to submit to the Court.

And the issue is relevant, because the coup against the Court was announced by AMLO a few days after taking office as president.

Yes, in the Political Itinerary of December 11, 2018, titled: “Coup d’état against the Court”, I warned exactly what is happening today; an attempted coup against the High Court.

Do you doubt it?

I said so: “You can baptize him as you please. However, technically all the attacks orchestrated from the Palace against the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.

Why is it a coup?

“Precisely for this reason, because the attack launched by the Executive and the Legislature attempt not only to subdue the Judiciary, but also to end its nature as a counterweight; put an end to the division of powers and, above all, push it to be unconstitutional.

“In short, once the Legislative Branch was subdued by the Executive –through an artificial majority of seats and seats–, now the President and that majority in Congress want control of the Supreme Court and the Council of the Judiciary.

“For this reason, in response to the attempted coup, national and foreign voices participated in videos in which they warned about the risk of the end of the counterweights; They accuse the danger that democracy runs and the authoritarian stink of a single man subduing all powers

“The danger is – as we have said here for years – that the López Obrador government will lead Mexican democracy to a dictatorship and, with it, end the young Mexican liberties.

“And to achieve this objective, from the president himself, through his party, his propaganda organs, his media outlets, his applauders and his majority in the chambers of Congress, they have orchestrated a launch against the Court and its ministers, with the intention of beheading the last counterweight.

“And the perversion of the coup is such that, as we said here yesterday, they have even resorted to sowing hatred against the ministers of the Court, whom they accuse of being “the divine caste” of the federal bureaucracy.

“The truth is that in the face of the attempted coup against the Court, the last of the real counterweights, citizens are (we are) obliged to come out in defense not only of the Court, but of all democracy.

“Whether through the independent media, civil society organizations, intellectuals and opinion leaders, society is obliged to defend the Court, democracy and the institutions.

“And it is that today defending the Court is defending democracy; defending the Court is defending the division of powers and guaranteeing counterweights.

“To defend the Court is to put a stop to the power of a single man; it is to defend all State institutions and, in short, it is to contribute to the defense of basic liberties. At the time” (End of quote)

Yes, since December 2018 here I denounced the attempted coup against the Court; since then they were in front of the eyes of all the dictatorial efforts of López Obrdor.

And yes, it was not seen only by those who refused to see reality.

And yes, again time proved me right.

to time.

#HIT #COURT